Cyclist Suffered Life-Changing Injuries

Police are hunting a driver who fled the scene after a nasty collision near Highworth that left a man in his 50s with severe injuries.

The cyclist was hit on the B4508 between Watchfield and Highworth at around 9:35am on Saturday (6 December). The driver didn’t stop.

The victim is now being treated for dangerous fractures to his neck and back.

Witnesses and Dashcam Owners Urgently Needed

Wiltshire Police are desperate to speak with anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

They’re also trying to track down a white Toyota Aygo seen nearby, which may hold vital clues.

How to Help

Email [email protected] quoting reference 54250159544

quoting reference Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Time is ticking for police to catch the hit-and-run driver who caused devastating injuries. If you know anything, step forward now!