Driver pleads guilty after 20-year-old pedestrian killed in Ilford hit-and-run

Justin Clarke-Samuel, 41, of Woodford Green, admitted the offence at the Old Bailey on Monday, 8 December, the Metropolitan Police said. He also pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving in Camden, Islington and Hackney on the same day as the collision, but before the incident in which a man died.

A man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road traffic collision in Ilford.

Detective Inspector Mark Braithwaite, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Yubin’s family. While nothing can undo their loss, today’s two guilty pleas mark a step toward justice.”

Mr Tamang was taken to the hospital but died two days later from his injuries.

Police said Clarke-Samuel failed to stop after hitting 20-year-old Yubin Tamang on Redbridge Lane East, Ilford , at 11.33pm on Saturday, 18 October . Investigators say he was travelling in excess of 60mph in a 30mph limit when he struck Mr Tamang as he was crossing the road.

He added: “Split-second decisions behind the wheel can have devastating, life-changing consequences. Too often, we find ourselves supporting families who have lost loved ones because drivers chose to ignore speed limits and drink laws.”

Car found near home hours later, police say

The Met said officers identified the vehicle involved after checking CCTV and researching the number plate, which showed Clarke-Samuel as the registered owner and insurance policy holder.

At around 3am on Sunday, 19 October, officers located a BMW parked near Clarke-Samuel’s home address, which was found to have “significant damage”, including a smashed windscreen, extensive marks on the bonnet, damage to the front bumper and a missing wing mirror cover.

Clarke-Samuel was arrested at his home later that day on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said, when the victim was still alive. He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Police said he was charged the same day with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, with the charge later amended following Mr Tamang’s death. Prosecutors then added two further counts of dangerous driving at a court hearing on Monday, 24 November.

On Thursday, 4 December, he was further charged with causing death by careless driving while over the alcohol limit.

What happens next

Clarke-Samuel is due to be sentenced on Thursday, 12 February.

Police said he did not enter pleas to the charge of causing death by careless driving while over the alcohol limit, nor to a second count of dangerous driving, specifically in Redbridge following the incident.