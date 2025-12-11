Watch Live

WASHED AWAY Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood

  • Updated: 18:06
  • , 11 December 2025
Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood

A driver’s lucky escape turned into a dramatic rescue after their car was swept 50 metres downstream while attempting to cross a flooded ford in the New Forest.

Floodwaters Prove Too Strong at Moyles Court

The incident happened around 8am on Tuesday at Moyles Court, near Ringwood. Despite having only the front wheels in the water, the vehicle was quickly carried away as the driver tried to reverse out of the dangerous ford.

Storm Bram’s heavy rains had swollen the waters, submerging the car further downstream. Photographs taken at the scene showed the vehicle partially underwater – a stark reminder of the flood’s power.

Quick-Thinking Rescuer Saves Driver Before Firefighters Arrive

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has now revealed a nearby member of the public pulled the driver from the submerged car before emergency crews got to the scene, preventing what could have been a tragedy.

“On-call firefighters from Fordingbridge were called after a vehicle became submerged and swept downstream,”

“Before crews arrived, a member of the public rescued the driver. Firefighters checked the driver’s condition, police cordoned the area and closed the road for safety. Fire crews returned to their stations by 8:30am.”

Police and Fire Service Warn: Don’t Risk It!

Hampshire Police immediately notified the public that the ford was shut due to dangerous conditions. Their social media warned:

  • “The driver only had their front tyres in and was reversing. It was assessed as too dangerous, but the water’s strength took the vehicle in deeper.”
  • “The driver sensibly left the vehicle, putting life before property.”

Fire Service advice for drivers facing flood conditions is clear:

  • Turn Back: Never drive through flood water – seek an alternative route.
  • Obey Signs: Follow road closures and official warnings.
  • Stay Alert: Floodwaters can be deeper and swifter than they appear.

If you witness a flood-related accident, call 999 immediately with location and injury details.

Recommended for you

BREAKING

Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
MASK MANDATE Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could 'Cause a Riot'
STOKE UNREST Defence Barrister Warns Rape Video Could Spark UK Riots
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
POLICE STING Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting

Must READ

Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
ONE PUNCH KILL Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
LONDON FIELD Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
REMANDED TO PRISON Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
CHAOS CLAMPDOWN Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
SNIFFED OUT Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection
CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks
Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman

More For You

Missing woman from Sittingbourne
FIND HER Missing woman from Sittingbourne
Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
CLEAN SHEET Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
POLICE APPEAL Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
STREET CHAOS Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent

More From UK News in Pictures

Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
PRICELESS 600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
SHOP BAN Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
MIRDER CHARGE Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
Canterbury Man Charged with GBH After Sussex Avenue Assault
TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Charged Over Teen Girl Sex Assault in Canterbury
Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate's A299
HOT WHEELS Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate’s A299
Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
NOT SPECIAL Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
LOCALS HORRIFED Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
LIFE SENTANCE Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
JAIL PLOT Five Jailed Over Daring Chelmsford Prison Escape Plot
Man in Stable Condition After Leeds Shooting: West Yorkshire Police Launch Major Investigation
MANHUNT Hunt Underway After Woman Held At Knifepoint and Sexually Assaulted by Masked Gang
M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
FESTIVAL THANK YOU M20 Chaos Incoming! Operation Brock Set to Snarl Christmas Getaways

More From UKNIP

Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
HORRIFIC FIRE Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
PRESSURE MOUNTS US-Ukraine Talks Heat Up as Trump Sets Christmas Deadline for Peace Deal
Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex
CLEAN UP Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex
Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles
URGENT RECALL Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles