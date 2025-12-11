Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood

A driver’s lucky escape turned into a dramatic rescue after their car was swept 50 metres downstream while attempting to cross a flooded ford in the New Forest.

Floodwaters Prove Too Strong at Moyles Court

The incident happened around 8am on Tuesday at Moyles Court, near Ringwood. Despite having only the front wheels in the water, the vehicle was quickly carried away as the driver tried to reverse out of the dangerous ford.

Storm Bram’s heavy rains had swollen the waters, submerging the car further downstream. Photographs taken at the scene showed the vehicle partially underwater – a stark reminder of the flood’s power.

Quick-Thinking Rescuer Saves Driver Before Firefighters Arrive

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has now revealed a nearby member of the public pulled the driver from the submerged car before emergency crews got to the scene, preventing what could have been a tragedy.

“On-call firefighters from Fordingbridge were called after a vehicle became submerged and swept downstream,”

“Before crews arrived, a member of the public rescued the driver. Firefighters checked the driver’s condition, police cordoned the area and closed the road for safety. Fire crews returned to their stations by 8:30am.”

Police and Fire Service Warn: Don’t Risk It!

Hampshire Police immediately notified the public that the ford was shut due to dangerous conditions. Their social media warned:

“The driver only had their front tyres in and was reversing. It was assessed as too dangerous, but the water’s strength took the vehicle in deeper.”

“The driver sensibly left the vehicle, putting life before property.”

Fire Service advice for drivers facing flood conditions is clear:

Turn Back: Never drive through flood water – seek an alternative route.

Never drive through flood water – seek an alternative route. Obey Signs: Follow road closures and official warnings.

Follow road closures and official warnings. Stay Alert: Floodwaters can be deeper and swifter than they appear.

If you witness a flood-related accident, call 999 immediately with location and injury details.