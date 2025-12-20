Driver Who Killed Man in London’s West End During Drunken Rampage Found Guilty of Murder

Brutal Christmas Day Attack Shocks Capital

A Mercedes driver went on a terrifying, alcohol-fuelled rampage in London’s West End on Christmas Day, killing a 25-year-old man and injuring four others. Anthony Gilheaney, 31, was convicted of murder along with multiple attempted murder and assault charges after targeting innocent pedestrians in the heart of London’s Shaftesbury Avenue.

Victim Dies After Horrific Collision

Victim Aidan Chapman, 25, suffered catastrophic brain injuries when Gilheaney rammed his high-powered Mercedes directly into him. Despite desperate efforts to save him, Mr Chapman died in hospital on New Year’s Eve after battling for his life.

His grieving family said: “No parent should endure the hellish trauma of losing a child. Anthony Gilheaney has stolen the best part of us. Nothing can fill the dark void he’s left behind.”

Racist, Homophobic Attacks Caught on Camera

Gilheaney’s violent spree began after leaving a nightclub, where he punched a stranger and aggressively attacked a Sikh man unprovoked. Police heard how Gilheaney shouted racial slurs, including calling one victim, Arif Khan, a “P***”. He then deliberately drove his car at Mr Khan, knocking him down before viciously kicking him while he lay on the pavement. This was all caught on an Uber dashcam.

He also aimed his car at a gay couple, Marcelo Basbus-Garcia and Miguel Waihrich, walking hand-in-hand after midnight mass, as well as striking a friend of the deceased, Tyrone Itorho.

Defendant Denies Full Guilt, Faces Sentencing

Gilheaney had admitted manslaughter and unlawful wounding but denied murder and attempted murder. However, the jury found him guilty of murdering Mr Chapman, and trying to murder the others with intent.

Notably, Gilheaney never held a driving licence and had used false number plates to dodge motoring penalties.

He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on January 30.