CRASH AND CASH Driver’s Blunder Uncovers Drugs Operation

  • Updated: 04:07
  • , 31 January 2026

Noah Conway, 22, from Saxmundham, has been locked up for over five years after fleeing the scene of a nasty crash near Leiston that injured two pensioners in their 80s.

The Ipswich Crown Court sentenced Conway to five years and two months on Thursday, 29 January, after he admitted to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, dangerous driving, and involvement in drug supply.

Hit-and-Run Shocks Locals

Back in March 2025, Conway crashed his BMW at Westward Ho in Leiston, then took off, leaving the elderly couple injured and rushed to the hospital. Police found cocaine and other drugs in the BMW.

Investigations revealed the BMW’s registered owner, Lloyd Bridge, had falsely reported the car stolen to cover up Conway’s drug activities. It turned out Bridge had loaned the vehicle to Conway, who used it for drug dealing.

Drug Network Unravelled

Police also uncovered a wider supply ring. Lloyd Bridge, 37, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug supply, cannabis possession, fraud, and attempting to pervert justice. He was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, plus 200 hours of community service.

Another figure, Leslie Packman, 63, from Cambridge, admitted to possession of criminal property and received a 12-month community order.

“This conviction and sentence show Suffolk Constabulary will not tolerate drug dealers,” said DC Nicola Clarson of the Serious Crime Disruption Team. “Those involved show no regard for communities affected. We’ll pursue them relentlessly with no hiding place.”

“The victims showed remarkable courage. Although recovered, the crash has deeply affected how they live their lives.”

Report Drug Crime in Your Area

The Serious Crime Disruption Team focuses on busting gangs involved in drugs, robbery, and burglary. If you suspect drug activity, report it to Suffolk Police anonymously or via Crimestoppers.

