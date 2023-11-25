Drivers Jailed For Causing Fatal Collision near Bath

Two drivers who caused a fatal collision by racing on the A367 near Bath have been sentenced to a combined total of 16 years in jail. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, when the two men were racing side-by-side into a sharp bend on Dunkerton Hill.

One of the vehicles involved collided head-on with a VW Polo being driven by 64-year-old Heather Church, who tragically suffered significant head injuries and died at the scene. The two men, identified as Daniel Leonard, 29, and Mark Howell, 32, were sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, November 24.

Leonard, who has no fixed address, received a 15-year sentence, consisting of 11 years in prison and an additional four years on licence. Howell, from Bloomfield in Bath, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. Following their release, Leonard will be banned from driving for 10 years, while Howell will face a five-year driving ban and both will have to take an extended re-test.

The court heard that Leonard was driving an orange Ford ST, while Howell was driving a BMW M5. Both vehicles overtook a bus before engaging in the dangerous race. A forensic collision investigator estimated that Leonard was driving at 79mph, well above the legal limit of 50mph, before the collision occurred.

The impact of the collision detached the engine and gearbox of the Ford ST from the vehicle. Howell initially fled the scene, but he was later apprehended when officers stopped his car near Bristol Airport on the same evening.

During the court hearing, Judge Patrick acknowledged that no sentence could undo the tragedy caused by the collision, describing the aftermath as a “horror scene.” The family of Heather Church released a statement expressing their devastation and thanking the members of the public, emergency services personnel, and investigators involved in the case.

Collision investigator Dai Nicholas emphasised the extensive investigation conducted, including the examination of camera footage, interviews with eyewitnesses, and detailed forensic inquiries. He described the actions of Leonard and Howell as reckless, stating that their decision to race had resulted in the loss of an innocent life.

Nicholas expressed hope that the convictions would bring some comfort to Heather Church’s family and urged others to consider the catastrophic consequences of disregarding road safety measures. He thanked all those who provided statements and evidence, emphasising that their contribution had helped achieve justice in this tragic case.