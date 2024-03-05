Drivers are being advised to steer clear of New Oxford Street as a police cordon continues to enclose the area, following a dramatic incident earlier today. A new picture has revealed the extensive cordon still in operation, with Police and Firefighters actively working at the scene.

The police cordon, illustrated in the recently released image, highlights the ongoing efforts by authorities to manage the aftermath of the incident and ensure public safety. The situation has prompted a swift response from emergency services, including the presence of two fire engines as confirmed by the London Fire Brigade.

In a statement provided by the fire service, it was revealed that a double-decker bus had collided with a building on New Oxford Street in Soho. Fortunately, only one individual had exited the bus prior to the arrival of the fire brigade and is currently being assessed by medical professionals. No further injuries have been reported at this time.

Meanwhile, the police have also issued a statement affirming that no injuries were sustained as a result of the crash. The incident, which occurred at approximately 10:16 am, involved a bus colliding with a pub along New Oxford Street.

The road closures resulting from the incident have led to traffic disruptions in the surrounding areas, including Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street. Buses have been diverted, adding to the congestion caused by the closure.

Dramatic images captured from the scene depict the bus’s front embedded in the building, with shattered glass strewn across the pavement. Both firefighters and police officers continue to work diligently at the site, ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved.

As investigations into the cause of the incident progress, motorists are urged to find alternative routes and exercise caution when navigating the affected areas. Further updates on the situation will be provided as information becomes available