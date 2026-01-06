A suspected drug dealer tried to outrun police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police on an e-bike – but cops had eyes in the sky. Drone pilots caught the 19-year-old red-handed in Gravesend town-centre/" title="Town Centre" rel="nofollow">town centre, leading to a dramatic arrest.
Drone Footage Seals the Deal
On Saturday 3 January 2026, Kent Police were cracking down on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in Gravesend. Their drones spotted the suspect making what looked like a shady drug deal.
When an officer moved in to stop him, the man collided with the cop, attempting a desperate escape. But the drone team tracked his every move, guiding officers straight to him. They seized 26 bags of cannabis on the spot.
Teen Arrested on Multiple Charges
- Possession with intent to supply
- Dangerous driving
- Assault on an emergency worker
- Criminal damage
The 19-year-old Gravesend local was arrested and later bailed as investigations carry on.
More E-Bikes and E-Scooters Confiscated
During the same op, officers seized eight illegal e-bikes and e-scooters from riders in the street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street. All received Traffic Offence Reports.
Inspector Tom Elliott from Gravesend Community Safety Unit warned: “It is against the law to use e-scooters on public streets, pavements or cycle lanes. They are only allowed on private land with permission or in government trial areas – and Kent has none.”
“Riding e-scooters on public roads risks hazards and without insurance, others could be left footing the bill. We’ll continue active patrols and anyone found riding illegally will face action.”