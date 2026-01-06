A suspected drug dealer tried to outrun police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police on an e-bike – but cops had eyes in the sky. Drone pilots caught the 19-year-old red-handed in Gravesend town-centre/" title="Town Centre" rel="nofollow">town centre, leading to a dramatic arrest.

Drone Footage Seals the Deal

On Saturday 3 January 2026, Kent Police were cracking down on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters in Gravesend. Their drones spotted the suspect making what looked like a shady drug deal.

When an officer moved in to stop him, the man collided with the cop, attempting a desperate escape. But the drone team tracked his every move, guiding officers straight to him. They seized 26 bags of cannabis on the spot.

Teen Arrested on Multiple Charges

Possession with intent to supply

Dangerous driving

Assault on an emergency worker

Criminal damage

The 19-year-old Gravesend local was arrested and later bailed as investigations carry on.

More E-Bikes and E-Scooters Confiscated

During the same op, officers seized eight illegal e-bikes and e-scooters from riders in the street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street. All received Traffic Offence Reports.