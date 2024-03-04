A determined search effort persists for a missing woman who vanished nearly three weeks ago, as professional volunteers and law enforcement authorities continue scouring the area for any signs of her whereabouts.

Iona, 76, whose surname has not been disclosed, was last seen in Witney town centre on Monday, February 12, prompting widespread concern among the community.

Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, a team of dedicated volunteers specialising in supporting police searches for high-risk vulnerable individuals, intensified their efforts on Sunday, March 4, deploying a Water Unit, Drone Unit, and personnel to scour the riverbanks from 6 am.

The search operation, which commenced following Iona’s disappearance, initially involved police divers combing through 2 kilometres of the River Windrush. Additionally, a specialist dive team from Avon and Somerset was mobilized to aid in the extensive search efforts.

However, a recent update from Thames Valley Police confirmed that the Avon and Somerset team has since concluded their involvement in the search. Nonetheless, other organizations remain committed to combing the river area for any clues that may lead to Iona’s discovery.

Chief Inspector James Sullivan reiterated the authorities’ profound concern for Iona’s well-being, emphasizing their unwavering dedication to exploring every possible lead in the investigation. He urged anyone with information that could aid in the search to come forward promptly, assuring that all lines of inquiry are being diligently pursued.

Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the emergency number 999, quoting reference number 43240068765. Additionally, sightings or information regarding Iona’s whereabouts can be reported via the Thames Valley Police website.

In light of the situation, police guidance assures the public that reporting someone as missing will not constitute a waste of police resources, and missing persons will not face any repercussions from law enforcement authorities. As the search continues, the community remains hopeful for Iona’s safe return.