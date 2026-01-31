Slough Man Jailed for Nearly Four Years
Lemarr Stevens, 24, from Common Road, Slough, was slammed with a hefty sentence after pleading guilty to a string of drug offences and knife possession. On Tuesday, 20 January, Reading Crown Court handed him a three-year and nine-month prison term.
Drugs, Knives, and a High-Speed Chase
Stevens was caught after a police foot chase on 5 February 2025. Officers spotted him on a footpath from Grampian Way to Common Road. A search found him carrying £500 cash, multiple bags of cannabis totalling 14.33g, and he was immediately arrested on suspicion of intent to supply.
Further investigations uncovered a lock knife and a phone filled with drug-dealing evidence discarded during the chase. A Section 18 raid on his home revealed a chilling arsenal: a zombie knife, a samurai sword, an MDMA pill, and nearly a kilogram of cannabis worth £6,000.
Border Force Intercept Massive Drug Parcel
On 9 October 2025, UK Border Force stopped a parcel at Coventry International Hub containing 1.02kg of herbal cannabis valued at £10,000, addressed to Stevens. Another police search months later found seven deals of cannabis, scales, cash, and more drug paraphernalia.
Police Keep Fighting Drug Crime in Slough
“Stevens showed complete disregard for the law and the harm these substances cause in our communities,” said PC Joshua Bennett, the lead investigator. “This sentencing sends a clear message: we will keep targeting drug criminals through visible patrols and covert operations to protect our neighbourhoods.” “If you know about drug dealing in Slough, report it confidentially via 101, our website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”