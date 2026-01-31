Slough Man Jailed for Nearly Four Years

Lemarr Stevens, 24, from Common Road, Slough, was slammed with a hefty sentence after pleading guilty to a string of drug offences and knife possession. On Tuesday, 20 January, Reading Crown Court handed him a three-year and nine-month prison term.

Drugs, Knives, and a High-Speed Chase

Stevens was caught after a police foot chase on 5 February 2025. Officers spotted him on a footpath from Grampian Way to Common Road. A search found him carrying £500 cash, multiple bags of cannabis totalling 14.33g, and he was immediately arrested on suspicion of intent to supply.

Further investigations uncovered a lock knife and a phone filled with drug-dealing evidence discarded during the chase. A Section 18 raid on his home revealed a chilling arsenal: a zombie knife, a samurai sword, an MDMA pill, and nearly a kilogram of cannabis worth £6,000.

Border Force Intercept Massive Drug Parcel

On 9 October 2025, UK Border Force stopped a parcel at Coventry International Hub containing 1.02kg of herbal cannabis valued at £10,000, addressed to Stevens. Another police search months later found seven deals of cannabis, scales, cash, and more drug paraphernalia.

