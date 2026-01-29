Watch Live

BEDROOM RAID Drug Dealer Boss Busted in Major Crack and Heroin Line Takedown

Abbas Al-Sulaimawi, 22, from Waun Wen, has been locked up for running a high-tech drug racket. The young kingpin masterminded the “Milly” drugs line, blasting bulk texts to addicts offering crack cocaine and heroin.

Elusive Dealer Tried to Dodge Police

Al-Sulaimawi repeatedly swapped phone numbers to stay one step ahead of the law. But a sharp joint operation between South Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police finally nailed him.

Hidden Stash Found in Bedroom Raid

  • Police discovered two SIM cards linked to drug lines hidden in a waistband inside his bedroom clothes.
  • Nearly £3,500 in cash was also stashed under a wardrobe.

Five Years and Seven Months Behind Bars

The dealer pleaded guilty to supplying crack and heroin. He was sentenced to five years, seven months, and two weeks in prison – a hefty sentence for the drug push that fed addiction on the streets.

