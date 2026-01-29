Abbas Al-Sulaimawi, 22, from Waun Wen, has been locked up for running a high-tech drug racket. The young kingpin masterminded the “Milly” drugs line, blasting bulk texts to addicts offering crack cocaine and heroin.
Elusive Dealer Tried to Dodge Police
Al-Sulaimawi repeatedly swapped phone numbers to stay one step ahead of the law. But a sharp joint operation between South Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police finally nailed him.
Hidden Stash Found in Bedroom Raid
- Police discovered two SIM cards linked to drug lines hidden in a waistband inside his bedroom clothes.
- Nearly £3,500 in cash was also stashed under a wardrobe.
Five Years and Seven Months Behind Bars
The dealer pleaded guilty to supplying crack and heroin. He was sentenced to five years, seven months, and two weeks in prison – a hefty sentence for the drug push that fed addiction on the streets.