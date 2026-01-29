Abbas Al-Sulaimawi, 22, from Waun Wen, has been locked up for running a high-tech drug racket. The young kingpin masterminded the “Milly” drugs line, blasting bulk texts to addicts offering crack cocaine and heroin.

Elusive Dealer Tried to Dodge Police

Al-Sulaimawi repeatedly swapped phone numbers to stay one step ahead of the law. But a sharp joint operation between South Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police finally nailed him.

Hidden Stash Found in Bedroom Raid

Police discovered two SIM cards linked to drug lines hidden in a waistband inside his bedroom clothes.

Nearly £3,500 in cash was also stashed under a wardrobe.

Five Years and Seven Months Behind Bars

The dealer pleaded guilty to supplying crack and heroin. He was sentenced to five years, seven months, and two weeks in prison – a hefty sentence for the drug push that fed addiction on the streets.