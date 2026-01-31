Flashy Pics Lead Cops to Bulwell Dealer

Shaquiri Edwards, 29, landed behind bars after armed police stopped him in Bulwell on 16 October 2024. Officers were tipped off about a gang reportedly carrying knives. No blades were found, but Edwards was caught red-handed trying to chuck 26 wraps of crack cocaine over a garden fence.

Claims of Personal Use Fall Flat

Despite insisting the drugs were for personal use—admitting he’d spent a third of his Universal Credit on the haul—Edwards’s story didn’t add up. His phone was full of pics and videos showing him grinning with fat stacks of cash. When grilled, he said the money was saved up for a family holiday.

Incriminating Evidence Seals His Fate

The cash, flaunting and drug stash left Edwards with no wiggle room. The Bulwell man pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply. On 20 January at Nottingham Crown Court, he was slapped with a three-year jail sentence.