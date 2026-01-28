A 31-year-old man from Amlwch has been locked up after police found a haul of drugs worth over £13,000 in his car and storage container.

Ricky James Pritchard Caught Red-Handed

Ricky James Pritchard, from Maes Llwyn, was admitted to possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, as well as handling criminal property. He appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on 23 January.

Drugs Discovered During Traffic Stop

On 27 December, officers stopped Pritchard near Amlwch Industrial Estate. A search of his car revealed a substantial cache of cocaine and cannabis resin.

Further Searches Uncover Cash and Pills

Police then raided Pritchard’s storage container, uncovering large amounts of cash, more cocaine, pills, and other items linked to drug dealing. The total street value of the seized drugs was around £13,600.

Pritchard was sentenced to one year and four months behind bars for his crimes.