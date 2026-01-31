Aylesbury man Wahid Hussain, 36, has been sentenced to three years behind bars for drug offences.

Proactive Police Nabbed Hussain

On 30 September 2025, the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team swooped on Oxford Road, Aylesbury, arresting Hussain. The bust was the result of a long-running investigation into Class A and B drug supply dating back to 2019.

Seized Drugs Found at Hussain’s Home

About 30 grams of cocaine

Cannabis resin

Three Serious Charges Land Him in Court

Conspiracy to supply cocaine

Conspiracy to supply cannabis resin

Possession with intent to supply cocaine

At Aylesbury Crown Court on 28 January, Hussain pleaded guilty to all charges and received his sentence.