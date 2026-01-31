Watch Live

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Aylesbury

  20:47
  • , 31 January 2026

Aylesbury man Wahid Hussain, 36, has been sentenced to three years behind bars for drug offences.

Proactive Police Nabbed Hussain

On 30 September 2025, the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team swooped on Oxford Road, Aylesbury, arresting Hussain. The bust was the result of a long-running investigation into Class A and B drug supply dating back to 2019.

Seized Drugs Found at Hussain’s Home

  • About 30 grams of cocaine
  • Cannabis resin

Three Serious Charges Land Him in Court

  • Conspiracy to supply cocaine
  • Conspiracy to supply cannabis resin
  • Possession with intent to supply cocaine

At Aylesbury Crown Court on 28 January, Hussain pleaded guilty to all charges and received his sentence.

