DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop

  • Updated: 01:19
  • , 31 January 2026

A routine street stop led to a serious bust when police found Rico Walker, 45, loaded with class A drugs. The no-fixed-address dealer was nabbed in Sea Road on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

Glove Full of Coke and Heroin

Walker was caught wearing a glove stuffed with several wraps of cocaine and heroin. A follow-up search of his property uncovered even more drugs, including crack cocaine, all valued at over £15,000.

Four Years Behind Bars

After a thorough investigation, Walker was charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He admitted the charges and was sentenced on Friday, 23 January 202,6 to four years in prison.

Police Urge Public to Speak Up

Sergeant David Carmichael of Bournemouth police said: “The supply of illegal drugs causes huge harm to our communities. We’re dedicated to cracking down on this dangerous trade. If you know anything about drug activity in your area, please get in touch online or call 101. If it’s an emergency, dial 999 immediately.”

