A routine street stop led to a serious bust when police found Rico Walker, 45, loaded with class A drugs. The no-fixed-address dealer was nabbed in Sea Road on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

Glove Full of Coke and Heroin

Walker was caught wearing a glove stuffed with several wraps of cocaine and heroin. A follow-up search of his property uncovered even more drugs, including crack cocaine, all valued at over £15,000.

Four Years Behind Bars

After a thorough investigation, Walker was charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He admitted the charges and was sentenced on Friday, 23 January 202,6 to four years in prison.

Police Urge Public to Speak Up