A London-based drug dealer was busted in Bournemouth after being found with heroin, crack cocaine, and thousands in cash. Joshua Zouaoui, 32, was caught red-handed in a suspicious vehicle in a Glen Fern Road car park on January 18, 2024.

£1,700 Cash and Class A Drugs Seized

Officers discovered over £1,700 in cash on Zouaoui, along with a package containing heroin and crack cocaine. The drugs’ street value was estimated between £710 and £1,800. He was quickly charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

16 Years Behind Bars: Furious Judge Hands Down Massive Sentence

Zouaoui faced trial at the Old Bailey on January 30, 2026. For the Bournemouth offences, he was sentenced to two years. But that was just the start. He was also convicted for serious London crimes, including firearm possession, ammunition, supplying a Class B drug, and assisting an offender.

The London sentences totalled 14 years, running consecutively with the Bournemouth case, slamming Zouaoui with a staggering 16-year prison term.