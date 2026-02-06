Watch Live

Furious Judge Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed

  • Updated: 01:08
  • , 6 February 2026

A London-based drug dealer was busted in Bournemouth after being found with heroin, crack cocaine, and thousands in cash. Joshua Zouaoui, 32, was caught red-handed in a suspicious vehicle in a Glen Fern Road car park on January 18, 2024.

£1,700 Cash and Class A Drugs Seized

Officers discovered over £1,700 in cash on Zouaoui, along with a package containing heroin and crack cocaine. The drugs’ street value was estimated between £710 and £1,800. He was quickly charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

16 Years Behind Bars: Furious Judge Hands Down Massive Sentence

Zouaoui faced trial at the Old Bailey on January 30, 2026. For the Bournemouth offences, he was sentenced to two years. But that was just the start. He was also convicted for serious London crimes, including firearm possession, ammunition, supplying a Class B drug, and assisting an offender.

The London sentences totalled 14 years, running consecutively with the Bournemouth case, slamming Zouaoui with a staggering 16-year prison term.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 15.28.16
LI|BRARY LOCKDOWN Emergency Cordons Thrown Up at Birmingham Library
istockphoto-1299473908-612x612-1768862940-3dd3or
WOMAN DIES Tragic Outcome Despite Quick Action in Upper Norwood
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 12.45.55
VILE PREDATOR Gillingham Predator Jailed for Coercing Teen into Sending Indecent Images
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 12.24.29
BIG SAFETY BOOST Surrey Welcomes Eight New On-Call Firefighters in Big Boost for Local Safety

Must READ

MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting
URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury
A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire
How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting
URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone

More For You

SAVAGE ATTACK Brutal Abuser Locked Up After Horror Attacks on Sheppey Woman
HIGH SPEED Winter Olympics Star Fredrik Moeller Airlifted After High-Speed Training Crash

BREAKING

CHURCH SCANDLE Pastor Busted for Preying on Kids and Young Women in Chilling Church Scandal
TEEN MURDER PROBE ARREST Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed Near De Montfort University, Leicester

More From UK News in Pictures

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal
Fare Dodger’s Brutal Attack Leaves Passenger Fighting for Life at London Bridge Station
SMASH AND GRAB Jewellery Heist Shakes Richmond High Street
Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road
EPSTEIN FILES Epstein Island Sleuth Claims He’s Being Stalked by Mysterious Black Escalades
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested
CONNED OUT OF THOUSANDS Model Romance Fraudster Pleads Guilty to 13 Offences After Conning Men Out of Tens of Thousands
Gravesend Milton Road Shut After Hearse Crash Outside Funeral Parlour
Teen Stabbed to Death in Islington – Met Launch Murder Probe
HIT AND RUN Man Left Fighting for Life After Harlesden Hit-and-Run Horror
ARSON PROBE Massive Roof Blaze in Barnet Sees 70 Firefighters Rush to Scene
Eight Fire Engines Rush to Huddersfield Restaurant Blaze
French Authorities Rescue 98 Migrants in the English Channel, Some Refuse Assistance
DIFFICULT FIX Home Secretary Admits Channel Migrant Crisis “Fiendishly Difficult” to Fix

BREAKING

UNI HORROR Tragedy Strikes as Beauty Queen, 21, Crushed by Own Car Outside Uni
STREET ATTACK Man Found with Serious Head Injuries in Willesden Assault
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
WANTED ON RECALL Man Busted for Two Burglaries After Police Team-Up
SEA ATTACK E-fit Released in Sittingbourne Sexual Assault Probe

More From UKNIP

COMMUNITY JOINS FORCES Grimsby Central Library Set for Comeback After Community Backing
SINGLE STAB WOUND Two men charged with 2024 Haringey murder
TRIPLE STABBING Triple Stabbing Sparks Major Road Chaos in Leicester De Montfort University
CASH CRACKDOWN Derbyshire Police Crack Down on Fake Cash Spree