A Middlesbrough drug dealer got caught red-handed in Ramsgate with a stash of cocaine hidden in his car. Krisian Salaj, 29, was busted after police spotted his suspicious silver Mazda.

Cops Nab Salaj After Tricky Car Search

The drama unfolded at around 9pm on Saturday, 1 November 2025, when patrols in Plains of Waterloo noticed Salaj’s dodgy driving. They tailed him to Albion Place and detained him for a thorough search.

Officers found a hefty bundle of cash and a mobile phone on Salaj.

Police Dog Jagger helped sniff out a large quantity of cocaine hidden behind a dashboard panel.

Sentenced to Over Two Years Behind Bars

Salaj, from Costa Street, Middlesbrough, was charged the next day and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply. On Thursday, 15 January 2026, Canterbury Crown Court locked him up for two years and three months.

Detective Warns: Kent Won’t Tolerate Drug Crime