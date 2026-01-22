A Middlesbrough drug dealer got caught red-handed in Ramsgate with a stash of cocaine hidden in his car. Krisian Salaj, 29, was busted after police spotted his suspicious silver Mazda.
Cops Nab Salaj After Tricky Car Search
The drama unfolded at around 9pm on Saturday, 1 November 2025, when patrols in Plains of Waterloo noticed Salaj’s dodgy driving. They tailed him to Albion Place and detained him for a thorough search.
- Officers found a hefty bundle of cash and a mobile phone on Salaj.
- Police Dog Jagger helped sniff out a large quantity of cocaine hidden behind a dashboard panel.
Sentenced to Over Two Years Behind Bars
Salaj, from Costa Street, Middlesbrough, was charged the next day and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply. On Thursday, 15 January 2026, Canterbury Crown Court locked him up for two years and three months.
Detective Warns: Kent Won’t Tolerate Drug Crime
“Thanks to officers’ vigilance and a proactive stop, a significant quantity of cocaine has been removed from Kent’s streets, and an investigation has resulted in a drug dealer going to prison,” said Detective Constable Amy Drury.
“We will not tolerate this kind of criminal activity in our county, and those who would travel here to commit crime should expect to be caught and brought before the courts.”
“Drug dealing causes significant harm to individuals and communities, and we will continue to disrupt those involved and put offenders before justice.”