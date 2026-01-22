Watch Live

TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard

  • Updated: 17:04
  • , 22 January 2026

A Middlesbrough drug dealer got caught red-handed in Ramsgate with a stash of cocaine hidden in his car. Krisian Salaj, 29, was busted after police spotted his suspicious silver Mazda.

Cops Nab Salaj After Tricky Car Search

The drama unfolded at around 9pm on Saturday, 1 November 2025, when patrols in Plains of Waterloo noticed Salaj’s dodgy driving. They tailed him to Albion Place and detained him for a thorough search.

  • Officers found a hefty bundle of cash and a mobile phone on Salaj.
  • Police Dog Jagger helped sniff out a large quantity of cocaine hidden behind a dashboard panel.

Sentenced to Over Two Years Behind Bars

Salaj, from Costa Street, Middlesbrough, was charged the next day and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply. On Thursday, 15 January 2026, Canterbury Crown Court locked him up for two years and three months.

 

Detective Warns: Kent Won’t Tolerate Drug Crime

“Thanks to officers’ vigilance and a proactive stop, a significant quantity of cocaine has been removed from Kent’s streets, and an investigation has resulted in a drug dealer going to prison,” said Detective Constable Amy Drury.

“We will not tolerate this kind of criminal activity in our county, and those who would travel here to commit crime should expect to be caught and brought before the courts.”

“Drug dealing causes significant harm to individuals and communities, and we will continue to disrupt those involved and put offenders before justice.”

Recommended for you

ray-lombard
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes
crowborough-11
STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 22.50.43
FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 16.18.46
BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse

Must READ

WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds
VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape
BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel

More For You

NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
Two Men Have Been Charged Following A Serious Assault In Ringwood
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Sex Assault at Asylum Hotel
DIGITAL LEGACY Terminal cancer mum builds digital legacy for daughter
POLICE ISSUE UPDATE Tragic Teen Stabbing in Guildford Woodland

More From UK News in Pictures

EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute
SAFER ONLINE First Ever Online Safety Act Conviction in Staffordshire: Man Jailed for Teen Abuse
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
POLICE CONCERNS Police Race to ID Mystery Woman Spotted in Birmingham
CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat
FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire

More From UKNIP

BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton
JAILED Mother-of-10 Jailed for Torturing Woman with Learning Difficulties for 25 Years
RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows