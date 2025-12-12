Drug Dealer Locked Up After Swindon Police Sting

A ruthless drug dealer has been slammed with five years behind bars thanks to the sharp work of Swindon’s Local Police Tasking Team (LPTT).

High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest

On November 7, officers spotted suspicious behaviour in a car park at Orbital Retail Park, Swindon. They detained 25-year-old Oscar Webster, who tried to make a run for it after being seen peddling drugs.

Webster, from Massey Road, Devizes, was already on a suspended sentence for cocaine supply. But fleeing on foot didn’t save him — police caught up quickly and found him trying to ditch his phone, car keys, and jacket to hide the evidence and change his look.

Massive Haul Found in Car

Officers discovered a stash of cocaine worth over £1,300 in Webster’s vehicle, along with his discarded mobile — both key pieces of evidence showing his major role in pushing cocaine across Wiltshire’s towns.

The haul also included £400 cash and multiple phones linked to the operation.

Jail Time for Repeat Offender

Webster pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on December 12. He got 44 months for the recent offences plus 16 months activated from his suspended sentence, totalling five years behind bars.