TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol

  • Updated: 03:28
  • , 31 January 2026

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for running a drugs operation in Bristol. Scott Collins, from Knowle West, was sentenced to four years on Thursday, January 29.

Police Crack Down on South Bristol Drug Line

The case kicked off when officers caught wind of text messages advertising drugs across South Bristol. A police investigation led to Collins’s arrest in October 2025. During the raid, cops seized crack cocaine, heroin, weapons, and drug paraphernalia from his home.

Charged with Multiple Drug and Weapon Offences

Collins faced a slew of charges, including:

  • Being concerned with the supply of heroin
  • Being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine
  • Possession with intent to supply heroin
  • Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine
  • Two counts of possession of an offensive weapon

He pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced earlier this week at Bristol Crown Court.

