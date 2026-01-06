Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years

Caught Red-Handed Over Ticket Issue

Jerome Alexander Simpson-O’Conner, 31, was stopped at West Croydon station on October 2, 2025, for a dodgy ticket. What started as a minor ticket check quickly spiraled when officers found him carrying Class A drugs.

Chased, Caught, and Charged

At around 4.15pm, Simpson-O’Conner got off a train and tried to leave the station. Officers from British Transport Police (BTP), Metropolitan Police, and Surrey Police were already there targeting drugs, weapons, and robbery. When they stopped him, he became hostile and tried to flee. The officers quickly tackled him. During the scuffle, Simpson-O’Conner dropped a ball of Class A drugs. Two mobile phones were also seized from him.

Crack Cocaine, Heroin and More Phones Found at His Homes

Police arrested Simpson-O’Conner on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. While searching a property linked to him, they discovered a tenancy agreement for a second address. A search of that second home uncovered nearly 15 grams of crack cocaine, over 12 grams of heroin hidden in a shoe, weighing scales, a lock knife, plus five more mobile phones—one even advertising drugs.

Jailed for Five Years and Eight Months

Simpson-O’Conner refused to say a word during interviews but was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on December 23 after admitting to dealing Class A drugs.