Watch Live

CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years

  • Updated: 11:22
  • , 6 January 2026
Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years

 

Caught Red-Handed Over Ticket Issue

Jerome Alexander Simpson-O’Conner, 31, was stopped at West Croydon station on October 2, 2025, for a dodgy ticket. What started as a minor ticket check quickly spiraled when officers found him carrying Class A drugs.

Chased, Caught, and Charged

At around 4.15pm, Simpson-O’Conner got off a train and tried to leave the station. Officers from British Transport Police (BTP), Metropolitan Police, and Surrey Police were already there targeting drugs, weapons, and robbery. When they stopped him, he became hostile and tried to flee. The officers quickly tackled him. During the scuffle, Simpson-O’Conner dropped a ball of Class A drugs. Two mobile phones were also seized from him.

Crack Cocaine, Heroin and More Phones Found at His Homes

Police arrested Simpson-O’Conner on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. While searching a property linked to him, they discovered a tenancy agreement for a second address. A search of that second home uncovered nearly 15 grams of crack cocaine, over 12 grams of heroin hidden in a shoe, weighing scales, a lock knife, plus five more mobile phones—one even advertising drugs.

Jailed for Five Years and Eight Months

Simpson-O’Conner refused to say a word during interviews but was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on December 23 after admitting to dealing Class A drugs.

“Simpson-O’Conner tried to frustrate us at each step, first by attempting to escape, answering no comment in interview, and distancing himself from his actual address,” said Sergeant Julian Mason from BTP’s County Lines Taskforce. “However, officers worked tenaciously with partners, including the CPS, leading to his significant sentence.”

“The supply of Class A drugs is tightly linked to violence and misery in communities, including exploitation of vulnerable people. I hope his time behind bars gives him a chance to reflect on his actions.”

“I also want to commend the exceptional work of officers, staff, and partner agencies involved.”

Recommended for you

Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
SUB ZERO ARRIVALS First Small Boat Migrants of 2026 Reach Dover in Freezing Chill
Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
GUTTED SHELL Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
HIGH STREET HORROR Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
Uk Anti-monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links
ANDREW NO MATES Prince Andrew Stripped of Titles and Booted from Royal Lodge by Easter 2026

Must READ

Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham
Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
FUEL SPILLIAGE A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
THICK SMOKE House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

BREAKING

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall

More For You

Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
PAEDO STING Psychic ‘Paedo’ Caught by Vigilante Hunters After Sending Shocking Messages
Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
ON GOING STORM Shocking Video Shows Transgender Woman Masturbating in Women’s Gym Bathroom
Court Roundup: Speeding, Drink-Driving, Drug Offences See Eight Hit with £3,000 in Fines at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court
LUCK RAN OUT Cop Caught Drink-Driving Behind Wheel in London
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club

More From UK News in Pictures

Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Police Detention in Bootle
Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
BABY MILK RECALL Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
CORRIEDALE Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
COUPLE ATTACKED Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
FIRE WARNING Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
SMELLS RAISE ALARM Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
HATE SPEECH Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
TWO ARRESTED Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
SERIAL OFFENDER Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
QUICK ACTION Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
CORDON REMOVED Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
GREAT LOSS Historic West Essex Golf Club Clubhouse Ravaged by Major Blaze

More From UKNIP

Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
DEEP FREEZE Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
POLICE CONCERNED Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
COMMUNITY SERVICE Benefits Cheat Caught After Raking In Nearly £29K in False Claims
Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton
HOTEL MIGRANT Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton
error: Content is protected !!