Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury

A Police crackdown landed Usif Mohammed behind bars after court found him guilty of drug supply, weapon possession, and handling criminal property in Aylesbury.

Five-Year Sentence for Cocaine Supply and Prohibited Weapon

Usif Mohammed, 24, from Culpepper Close, was convicted unanimously by a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court on 25 November 2025. The charges included possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), possession of Class B drugs (cannabis), possession of a prohibited weapon, and acquiring and using criminal property.

Mohammed was sentenced to five years in prison for his crimes.

Drugs, Cash, & Taser Seized at Family Home

The arrest came at around 11:25pm on 5 March 2025 after Mohammed was identified as a cocaine supplier. A search of his family home uncovered a taser, a stash of cocaine valued at £2,530, and £1,535.50 in cash—all seized by officers.

Despite pleading not guilty, the jury convicted him on all counts.

Police Crackdown on Drug Supply Networks