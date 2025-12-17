Watch Live

SUPPLY CUT OFF Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury

  • Updated: 06:58
  • , 17 December 2025
Drug Dealer Nabbed with Taser and £2,500 Worth of Cocaine in Aylesbury

A Police crackdown landed Usif Mohammed behind bars after court found him guilty of drug supply, weapon possession, and handling criminal property in Aylesbury.

Five-Year Sentence for Cocaine Supply and Prohibited Weapon

Usif Mohammed, 24, from Culpepper Close, was convicted unanimously by a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court on 25 November 2025. The charges included possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), possession of Class B drugs (cannabis), possession of a prohibited weapon, and acquiring and using criminal property.

Mohammed was sentenced to five years in prison for his crimes.

Drugs, Cash, & Taser Seized at Family Home

The arrest came at around 11:25pm on 5 March 2025 after Mohammed was identified as a cocaine supplier. A search of his family home uncovered a taser, a stash of cocaine valued at £2,530, and £1,535.50 in cash—all seized by officers.

Despite pleading not guilty, the jury convicted him on all counts.

Police Crackdown on Drug Supply Networks

“Mohammed was supplying class A drugs within Aylesbury to some of the community’s most vulnerable people,” said PC Jacob Burridge.

“His actions showed no regard for the wider community. He’ll have time to reflect on the damage he’s caused.”

“This investigation has taken thousands of pounds worth of drugs and prohibited weapons off our streets. Thames Valley Police will keep working hard to disrupt drug networks.”

“If you have any information, report it confidentially on 101 or online. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

