JAIL TIME Drug Dealer Snared in Peterborough Gets put Behind Bars

  • Updated: 06:15
  • , 28 January 2026

Heroin and Crack Dealer Caught Red-Handed

Kane Haynes, 26, was nabbed driving a Ford Kuga on Wainman Road, Woodston, on 28 October. Police spotted him trying to snatch a red iPhone from the passenger seat, but officers acted fast and arrested him on the spot.

Phone Evidence Seals His Fate

Although police found no class A drugs during the stop, Haynes’ phones revealed damning evidence. Bulk text messages promoting heroin and crack cocaine sales linked him directly to the drug trade.

Cambridge Court Sends Clear Message

Haynes, from Harrier Way, Market Deeping, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. On 23 January, Cambridge Crown Court handed him a 2-year 6-month prison sentence.

“Although no class A drugs were recovered, it was clear from phone evidence that Haynes was involved in supplying these substances,” said DC Tom Corbett.

“Crack cocaine and heroin ruin lives by trapping people in addiction and cause misery through anti-social behaviour and crime.”

Got Info on Dealers? Act Now

If you have tips about drug dealing, report it to Cambridgeshire Constabulary online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

