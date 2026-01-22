Kyum Raham, 23, has been sentenced to over five years behind bars and hit with a 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order after exploiting three teenagers for drug running in Swindon.

Predator Groomed Teens Via Snapchat for Drug Gangs

Raham, previously of Rodbourne Cheney, Swindon, pleaded guilty to arranging travel for exploitation and handling cocaine, heroin, and cannabis supply.

Investigators uncovered his vile scheme: recruiting vulnerable teens under 16 on Snapchat, grooming them with cash, and forcing them to push drugs across the town. He used them as pawns in a ruthless criminal operation.

Heavy Jail Term Plus Tough Slavery Prevention Order

The judge sentenced Raham to five years and seven months in prison. He was also slapped with a 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO). This means strict restrictions on his movements, communications, and device use to block any further exploitation.

Police Praise Team Effort in Taking Raham Down