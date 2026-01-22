Watch Live

Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order

  • Updated: 18:18
  • , 22 January 2026

Kyum Raham, 23, has been sentenced to over five years behind bars and hit with a 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order after exploiting three teenagers for drug running in Swindon.

Predator Groomed Teens Via Snapchat for Drug Gangs

Raham, previously of Rodbourne Cheney, Swindon, pleaded guilty to arranging travel for exploitation and handling cocaine, heroin, and cannabis supply.

Investigators uncovered his vile scheme: recruiting vulnerable teens under 16 on Snapchat, grooming them with cash, and forcing them to push drugs across the town. He used them as pawns in a ruthless criminal operation.

Heavy Jail Term Plus Tough Slavery Prevention Order

The judge sentenced Raham to five years and seven months in prison. He was also slapped with a 10-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO). This means strict restrictions on his movements, communications, and device use to block any further exploitation.

Police Praise Team Effort in Taking Raham Down

“This STPO is a significant achievement,” said Detective Inspector Champion of the Serious Organised Crime Unit. “Raham is a predator who exploited victims for his own gain.

He’s banned from unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, must disclose all social media accounts, register phones, and immediately notify police of any address changes.”

“I commend the officers involved for their hard work securing this order and putting Raham behind bars. Thanks to the National County Lines Coordination Centre for their support.”

