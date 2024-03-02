UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man Sentenced to Prison for Setting Fire to Folkestone Shop

A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in Margate

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Men Linked to Suspicious Incident in Gravesend

A Gravesend bar manager has been sentenced to seven years in jail after a jury convicted him of sex offences against a woman

Drug Dealer’s Supply Chain Derailed in Paddock Wood

Home Breaking Drug Dealer’s Supply Chain Derailed in Paddock Wood

Drug Dealer’s Supply Chain Derailed in Paddock Wood

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man with short hair, beard, looking at camera.

A drug dealer’s illicit operation came crashing down in Paddock Wood after he was apprehended by police for driving an uninsured vehicle. Sali Igalliu, the latest individual linked to an organized crime group facilitating cocaine distribution via text messages and postcodes, has now been sentenced to prison.

On December 22, 2022, Igalliu was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa spotted by officers parked in Commercial Road. Initial checks revealed the car lacked insurance, prompting officers to halt it when it left the area. Suspicions arose when Igalliu, visibly nervous, couldn’t provide officers with a clear destination. Consequently, he was detained for a drug search.

During the search, officers discovered 11 street deals of cocaine concealed behind an air vent, along with £360 in cash and a mobile phone containing postcodes and messages consistent with drug supply. Despite claiming the drugs were for personal use, Igalliu, 21, formerly of Turner Road, Tonbridge, was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Igalliu pleaded guilty to the charges. He was subsequently sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Nell Shortis of West Kent CID emphasized the relentless pursuit of drug dealers, stating, “Our use of both uniformed and plainclothes officers continues to make it very hard for criminals to operate for any length of time.” DC Shortis reiterated the commitment to ensuring such individuals are kept off the streets and brought to justice.

Post Views: 48

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Katie Price Reveals Mother’s Health Scare: Amy Hospitalised After Burst Cyst
Body Found in Countryside Near Leigh, Investigation Underway
Man Charged with Murder of Robert Weston in Harrow
Lorry Driver Killed in M27 Crash Identified as Michal Kaminski: Family Pays Tribute to “Loving” Man
Report Concludes Police Ignored “Red Flags” about Sarah Everard’s Killer’s Predatory Behavior
Family of Sarah Everard Releases Statement Following Angiolini Inquiry

READ NEXT:

More than £20 million in cash and assets has been taken from criminals operating in Kent over the past five years, with close to £8 million taken across 2021
Police Seeking Witnesses to Fraudulent Car Scam in Saltdean
Local Authorities and landlords urged to step up with ‘final push’ to resettle Afghans who supported Britain
Were you in Portslade Village at around midday on Sunday, February 27?
HMRC publishes simplified VAT guidance for overseas sellers
Tragedy Strikes English Channel as Boat Carrying Refugees Sinks: One Dead, Two Missing Feared Dead
Urgent Appeal: Help Locate Missing 23-Year-Old Tom Brockman
Breaking

Tragic Loss: Dave Myers of The Hairy Bikers Passes Away at 66

Sexual Predator Gets 11-Year Sentence for Rape ofChildren
Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Crawley, Believed to Have Travelled to London
Brits Heartbroken as Mars Confirms Discontinuation of Galaxy-Enchanted Easter Eggs
Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Cases on Bus Network
Police Appeal for Help to Locate Suspect Following Sexual Assault in Woolwich
Three Men Jailed for Murdering Man on His Doorstep in Tower Hamlets
Breaking

‘Lovely’ Pensioner ‘Murdered’ Outside Harold Wood Station Was Getting His Morning Paper

St Mary Cray Bromley: Woman Fights for Life After Being Hit by Moped
Pensioner Reported Missing from Minster near Ramsgate
Fatal Incident at Hither Green Station Disrupts Rail Services
Search Underway for Individuals in the Sea near Dover Three reported dead
Iain Packer Convicted of Murdering Sex Worker Emma Caldwell After 17 Years
Emergency Services Intensify Search Efforts for Missing Man in Brighton
Champagne, spirits, and various other goods with a total worth amounting to hundreds of pounds have been recovered by Police
Barn Fire in Mundon is Tackled by Seven Crews
Breaking

Police Car Damaged in Romford Road Manor Park Crash

Breaking

Images have been issued by officers investigating a spate of shoplifting offences in a Swanley supermarket

Severe Delays on M20 and M25 Following Devastating Van Fire at Swanley Interchange
Jail for Father Who Killed Man and Injured Own Family in Crash
Manhunt Underway After Acid Attack on Boys at London Tube Station
Four Arrested in South London Raids, Mobile Phones and Cash Seized
Just Stop Oil Activists Convicted for Disrupting Wimbledon Matches
Firefighters Respond to Static Caravan Fire in Hartlip near Sittingbourne
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter Following Violent Attack in Hounslow
Police Appeal for Information Following Fatal Crash Involving Private Ambulance Driver in Faversham
Multiple Casualties Reported in South Kensington Fire
Chaos at Charing Cross Station: Evacuation Amidst Police Incident
Appeal Launched to Locate Missing Man from Harrow Hospital
Detectives Bring New Charges in Hackney Murder Investigation
Breaking

Development of technology in the construction industry

Breaking

Off the Pitch: Footballers Making Waves in the Fashion Industry

Breaking

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley Misconduct Hearing Postponed

Breaking

Man, 37, Stabbed to Death in ‘Devastating’ Harrow Attack in Broad Daylight Named and Pictured

RECOMMENDED

Nightly Closures Scheduled for Dartford Crossing Last Week of February
‘Arson Attack’ Suspected in Streatham House Fire: Second Person Arrested as Investigation Continues
Major Disruption on Rail Services Following Incident at Hither Green
Family Creates Roadside Tribute for Alisha Ponter, 16, Killed in A249 Crash near Maidstone
Fugitive Aristocrat Warned Twice About Dangers of Co-Sleeping Before Baby’s Tragic Death
Sixth Person Charged in Met Investigation into Alleged Spying
Breaking

Student Coalition Disrupts Anneliese Dodds’ Dinner, Demanding Action on Climate Crisis

Breaking

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on recall to prison

Breaking

A249 Closed Following Serious Crash Near Stockbury

Breaking

Tribute to Football Maverick Stan Bowles: Unforgettable Talent Passes Away

Breaking

Man Dies Following Police Chase on M25 Near Upminster

Breaking

Man Dies in Woolwich Common Flat Fire

Breaking

Appeal following fatal collision near Gravesend

Breaking

Conservative MP Lee Anderson has been suspended from the party after making controversial remarks described as “Islamophobic” by critics

Breaking

Man in 40s Rushed to Hospital After Broad Daylight Stabbing

Breaking

Police Investigate Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Boy in Ealing Lorry Collision

Breaking

Motorcyclist Airlifted with Life-Threatening Injuries After Dorset Crash

Breaking

Murder Investigation Underway in Beaconsfield After Woman Found Dead

BreakingLONDON

Campaign Honours 21 Teenagers Lost to Knife Crime in 2023

Breaking

Two Brothers Jailed for Cocaine Dealing

Breaking

Man, 37, Stabbed to Death in ‘Devastating’ Harrow Attack in Broad Daylight Named and Pictured

BreakingLONDON

Nightly Closures Scheduled for Dartford Crossing Last Week of February

SUSSEX

Emergency Landings & Diversions Shake Gatwick Airport

Breaking

‘Arson Attack’ Suspected in Streatham House Fire: Second Person Arrested as Investigation Continues

Top Stories

Breaking

Sixth Person Charged in Met Investigation into Alleged Spying

SUSSEX

Hastings Woman, Rona Colvin, Sentenced for Prolific Shoplifting Spree

Breaking

Traffic Chaos Ensues in Manor Park After Police Cars Collide with Vehicle

Breaking

London Fire Chief Acknowledges Failures in Supporting Young Firefighter Who Took His Own Life

BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Schedule Disrupted This Week Due to FA Cup Matches

Breaking

Man Hospitalised and Two Arrested Following Stabbing in Lewisham

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident on Elizabeth Line

BreakingLONDON

Post Box Painted with Union Jack Flag in Dartford

Breaking

Pensioner assaulted near Maidstone by man accused of poaching on her property

SUSSEX

Brighton Man Assaulted with Noxious Substance: Police Investigating

BreakingLONDON

Police Concerned for Missing Man, 81, from Penge

Breaking

First Pictures from Murder Investigation After Fatal Altercation at Harold Wood Station

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Man Sentenced to Prison for Setting Fire to Folkestone Shop
A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in Margate
Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Men Linked to Suspicious Incident in Gravesend

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.