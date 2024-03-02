A drug dealer’s illicit operation came crashing down in Paddock Wood after he was apprehended by police for driving an uninsured vehicle. Sali Igalliu, the latest individual linked to an organized crime group facilitating cocaine distribution via text messages and postcodes, has now been sentenced to prison.

On December 22, 2022, Igalliu was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa spotted by officers parked in Commercial Road. Initial checks revealed the car lacked insurance, prompting officers to halt it when it left the area. Suspicions arose when Igalliu, visibly nervous, couldn’t provide officers with a clear destination. Consequently, he was detained for a drug search.

During the search, officers discovered 11 street deals of cocaine concealed behind an air vent, along with £360 in cash and a mobile phone containing postcodes and messages consistent with drug supply. Despite claiming the drugs were for personal use, Igalliu, 21, formerly of Turner Road, Tonbridge, was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

At Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Igalliu pleaded guilty to the charges. He was subsequently sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Nell Shortis of West Kent CID emphasized the relentless pursuit of drug dealers, stating, “Our use of both uniformed and plainclothes officers continues to make it very hard for criminals to operate for any length of time.” DC Shortis reiterated the commitment to ensuring such individuals are kept off the streets and brought to justice.