Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire

Firefighters Rescue Injured After Shocking Smash

Cambridgeshire police revealed a harrowing scene in the county’s north last night.

Fire crews rushed to free two people trapped inside a Mercedes following a nasty collision. Both victims were hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening. They were swiftly taken to hospital for treatment.

Mini Driver Arrested on Multiple Charges

The driver of a red Mini was caught at the scene and faced serious charges, including:

Drug-driving – tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Driving without insurance

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Authorities also took the Mini driver to hospital for medical checks.

Police Launch Appeal for Witnesses

Cambridgeshire police continue their investigation and urge anyone who saw the crash or the driver’s actions beforehand to come forward. Witnesses should quote Cambs Police case number 414 of 13/01/26.

Contact the police on 101 or report the incident online.