Watch Live

CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire

  • Updated: 22:52
  • , 16 January 2026
Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire

 

Firefighters Rescue Injured After Shocking Smash

Cambridgeshire police revealed a harrowing scene in the county’s north last night.

 

Fire crews rushed to free two people trapped inside a Mercedes following a nasty collision. Both victims were hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening. They were swiftly taken to hospital for treatment.

 

Mini Driver Arrested on Multiple Charges

The driver of a red Mini was caught at the scene and faced serious charges, including:

  • Drug-driving – tested positive for cocaine and cannabis
  • Driving without insurance
  • Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Authorities also took the Mini driver to hospital for medical checks.

Police Launch Appeal for Witnesses

 

Cambridgeshire police continue their investigation and urge anyone who saw the crash or the driver’s actions beforehand to come forward. Witnesses should quote Cambs Police case number 414 of 13/01/26.

Contact the police on 101 or report the incident online.

 

Recommended for you

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
SPINOUT Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury

Must READ

Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
SWIFT JUSTICE Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
DARK FANTASIES Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
JUSTICE SERVED Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
BRUTAL MURDER Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
DRUGS HAUL M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6

More For You

Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
LONG DELAYS Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day

BREAKING

Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford
Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EUSTON TRAVEL ISSUES Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
TIKTOKER EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge

More From UK News in Pictures

Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
QUAD THEFT Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital

More From UKNIP

A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
RECVOERY NIGHTMARE A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
BOMB SCARE Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
FORMER STAR JAILED Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
MONSTER DEAD Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
error: Content is protected !!