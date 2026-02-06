Last-Minute Escape Bid Ends in Crash

Shazad Ahmad Shabir, 38, played a top role in a multimillion-pound drug empire across Cambridgeshire. Just minutes before his trial was set to begin at Cambridge Crown Court, Shabir staged a bizarre getaway attempt by crashing his car, heading the wrong way down the road. He was rushed to the hospital but showed no real injuries, raising suspicions.

Encrypted Messages Expose Crime Network

Arrested back in November 2021 by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Shabir was linked to EncroChat – a secret messaging platform taken down by international police. Cracked messages revealed his key part in organising huge shipments of heroin and cocaine, as well as moving hundreds of thousands in dirty cash.

Guilty Plea and Heavy Sentence

Shabir admitted conspiring to supply 11kg of cocaine and 4kg of heroin, worth around £2.2million on the streets.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of money laundering.

On 30 January 2026, the Peterborough man was slammed with 14 years and 4 months behind bars, ending his drug-dealing reign.

Justice Served After Daring Crash

Despite his stunt, the court issued a warrant after the crash, and Shabir was dragged back into custody. His attempt to dodge justice failed spectacularly, proving crime doesn’t pay – especially when you drive the wrong way on the road to freedom.