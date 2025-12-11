Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting

Three men have been locked up for a total of 26 years following a major Thames Valley Police crackdown in Milton Keynes. The trio were found guilty of a series of crimes including drug supply, prostitution rackets, and exploitation.

Milton Keynes Crime Trio Handed Heavy Sentences

Catalin Lupau, 34, from Arncliffe Drive, Milton Keynes – sentenced to 9 years

Bogdan Stoican, 31, from Willow Way, Potters Bar – sentenced to 8 years

George Pandele, 27, from Swasedale Road, Luton – sentenced to 9 years

All three men appeared at Amersham Crown Court on 11 November 2025. They were convicted by a jury on 24 October for conspiracy to control prostitution for gain, conspiracy to facilitate human trafficking for exploitation, supply of Class A drugs, and managing a brothel.

Police Shut Down Drug and Prostitution Den After Year-Long Investigation

The investigation began in October 2024 at a block of flats on Milburn Avenue, used to traffic drugs and exploit women forced into prostitution. Lupau, Stoican, and Pandele ran the illegal operation to rake in cash.

Police executed warrants on 2 April 2025, arresting the trio across two addresses in Milton Keynes. Following repeated antisocial behaviour complaints from neighbours, the largest closure order in Thames Valley history was placed on the 24-flat building, barring entry except for emergency workers and authorised contractors.

Detective Praises Police and Community Efforts