Drug Chaos and Antisocial Behaviour Rock Eastbourne Station

Chaos and crime have taken over the doorstep of Eastbourne Railway Station. A homeless encampment outside the main transport hub has sparked alarm over rampant drug use and shocking antisocial behaviour, leaving locals demanding urgent action.

“Grim Welcome” for Commuters

Passers-by report a depressing scene at the station entrance. Beds are strewn with half-used pills and discarded needles, painting a grim picture for visitors. One observer described it as a “grim welcome” to the town.

Safety Fears as Harassment and Lewd Acts Reported

Commuters say they’ve faced harassment entering and leaving the station. Worse still, two people were allegedly caught having sex inside station toilets and had to be dragged out by security.

Ongoing drug misuse forced authorities to lock the station’s disabled toilet, sparking fresh outrage from groups demanding safer, accessible facilities.

Calls for Tough Action as Authorities Come Under Fire

Local residents, commuters, and station users are blasting the response from British Transport Police, Sussex Police, and Eastbourne Borough Council. They want a joint crackdown on the camp that endangers safety and deters travellers.

The community demands a clear plan to restore order, protect vulnerable people, and get Eastbourne Railway Station back to being a safe, welcoming space.

Authorities have been contacted for comment.