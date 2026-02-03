Watch Live

BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop

  01:03
  3 February 2026

Cannock Man Jailed After Drugs Haul Discovered in Stop-and-Search

Drug dealer caught red-handed in Cannock stop-and-search jailed for over five years.

Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop

Mohammed Omar Raysat, 36, from Great Wyrley, was stopped last November while driving a black Seat Leon on Cannock Road, Chadsmoor. Officers found heroin, crack cocaine, cash, and a burner phone on him.

More drugs discovered in linked property raids

Police later searched properties in Great Wyrley and Walsall, uncovering further drugs and paraphernalia connected to Raysat’s operation.

Sentenced at Stafford Crown Court

On Tuesday 27 January, Raysat pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance. Judge sentenced him to five years and seven months in prison. He was also given an extended driving ban, his licence endorsed, and ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

Police vow to keep cracking down on drug supply

“Raysat was driving around in the middle of the day with drugs on him and in his vehicle. In his property, officers found a tick list and SIM card involved in drug supply,” said Chief Superintendent Victoria Downing.

“I am glad he has been handed a significant jail term. This shows how we continue to disrupt illegal drugs in Staffordshire and bring offenders to justice.”

Raysat’s haul and paraphernalia were all seized as part of police efforts to stamp out organised drug crime in the region.

