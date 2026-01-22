Watch Live

CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust

  • Updated: 02:31
  • , 22 January 2026

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police uncovered class A drugs hidden inside an air fryer. The bizarre discovery happened during a raid linked to suspected vehicle theft in Wednesbury.

Police Stop Suspected Stolen Car

Last night, around 8pm, officers stopped a Nissan Juke on Walsall Street, Wednesbury. The car was linked to a vehicle theft that happened earlier this week in Wolverhampton. Police found cannabis inside the vehicle.

Class A Drugs Hidden in Household Appliances

When officers searched a related address, they uncovered class A drugs cleverly hidden in an air fryer. Alongside the stash, a quantity of cash was seized.

Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

A Sandwell Police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of class B drugs, theft of motor vehicle, and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He remains in custody for questioning.”

This operation is part of Operation Target, the police’s ongoing campaign to crack down on serious organised crime across the region. Their goal? Making local communities safer places to live and work.

