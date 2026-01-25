Shivdath Mambro, 40, has been slapped with a £120 fine after pleading guilty to assault and drunken disorderly conduct at Earlestown railway station, Merseyside.

The Manchester man appeared at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court on January 21, accepting full responsibility for the incident that took place on November 24, 2025.

Rowdy Outburst Lands Him in Court

The court heard Mambro assaulted another man by beating him during a drunken episode at the station, forcing police to step in. The aggressive behaviour didn’t just cost him a fine – magistrates also hit him with £85 in costs payable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Quick Justice for Public Disorder

Offender: Shivdath Mambro, 40, Water Street, Manchester

Charges: Assault by beating; drunken and disorderly conduct

Fine: £120 plus £85 Crown Prosecution costs

Court: Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court

Date of Incident: 24 November, 2025

Another day, another reminder that drunken violence won’t be tolerated on or near our railways!