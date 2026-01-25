Shivdath Mambro, 40, has been slapped with a £120 fine after pleading guilty to assault and drunken disorderly conduct at Earlestown railway station, Merseyside.
The Manchester man appeared at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court on January 21, accepting full responsibility for the incident that took place on November 24, 2025.
Rowdy Outburst Lands Him in Court
The court heard Mambro assaulted another man by beating him during a drunken episode at the station, forcing police to step in. The aggressive behaviour didn’t just cost him a fine – magistrates also hit him with £85 in costs payable to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Quick Justice for Public Disorder
- Offender: Shivdath Mambro, 40, Water Street, Manchester
- Charges: Assault by beating; drunken and disorderly conduct
- Fine: £120 plus £85 Crown Prosecution costs
- Court: Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court
- Date of Incident: 24 November, 2025
Another day, another reminder that drunken violence won’t be tolerated on or near our railways!