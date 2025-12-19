A South Yorkshire man has been slapped with a £1,000 fine and a three-year driving ban after police found his car crammed with empty cans of alcohol.

Swerving Driver Caught Red-Handed

Shaun Dearing, 57, raised suspicion when he was seen swerving along Aldwark Lane in Rotherham on 17 November. A patrolling roads officer stopped him and immediately detected the smell of booze on his breath.

The officer also spotted the vehicle loaded with empty alcohol cans. A breath test confirmed Dearing was well over the legal limit.

Justice Served at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Dearing appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 16 December where he was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for three years.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings warned: “Sadly, we see the consequences of selfish drivers, risking their own and innocent people’s lives.” “You can kill yourself, or another person. You can lose your licence, your job and your family.” “During Christmas and New Year, people are more likely to make poor decisions. We urge everyone to plan ahead and not get behind the wheel drunk. Be a mate this festive season.” “If you suspect someone of drink-driving, take their keys, book a taxi, or report it to us. We’re out patrolling and can be anywhere.”

One in Six Fatal Crashes Involve Drink Driving

Police remind drivers the dangers of drink driving soar over the holiday season. One in six fatal collisions involve a drunk driver. Stay safe and help ensure everyone makes it home this Christmas.