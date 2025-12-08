Drunk Mum Flips Car with Three Kids Inside in Shocking Cumbria Crash

Police in Cumbria arrested a woman after she flipped her car onto its roof — with three children still buckled inside — and then blew more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Hero Cop Arrives on Scene at Workington

It all went down just outside Workington Police Station on December 7. An officer rushing from the station was stunned to find the car overturned. The driver, a woman with three kids in the back, was quickly tested on the spot.

Arrest Made Under Operation Limit

She failed the roadside breath test and was taken into custody on suspicion of drink-driving and child neglect. She remains held as of December 8.

Operation Limit, Cumbria Police’s crackdown on drink and drug drivers, has already nabbed over 200 offenders this year.