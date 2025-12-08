Watch Live

HERO COPS Drunk Mum Flips Car with Three Kids Inside in Shocking Cumbria Crash

  • Updated: 17:42
  • , 8 December 2025
Drunk Mum Flips Car with Three Kids Inside in Shocking Cumbria Crash

Police in Cumbria arrested a woman after she flipped her car onto its roof — with three children still buckled inside — and then blew more than double the legal alcohol limit.

Hero Cop Arrives on Scene at Workington

It all went down just outside Workington Police Station on December 7. An officer rushing from the station was stunned to find the car overturned. The driver, a woman with three kids in the back, was quickly tested on the spot.

Arrest Made Under Operation Limit

She failed the roadside breath test and was taken into custody on suspicion of drink-driving and child neglect. She remains held as of December 8.

Operation Limit, Cumbria Police’s crackdown on drink and drug drivers, has already nabbed over 200 offenders this year.

“Make sure you are not part of this year’s statistics by not drink or drug driving,” the force warned.

Recommended for you

Nearly 3 Million Oppose Starmer’s Digital ID Plan in Huge Petition
ID FURY Nearly 3 Million Oppose Starmer’s Digital ID Plan in Huge Petition
Drug Deal Caught on CCTV in West End
BUYER NANNED Drug Deal Caught on CCTV in West End
Man Stabbed in Southampton's East Park Sparks Police Hunt
STABBING PROBE Man Stabbed in Southampton’s East Park Sparks Police Hunt
Major Crash Shuts A30 in West Cornwall
POLICE PROBE Three Injured in Crash Involving Police Car on A30 Near Hayle

Must READ

Teen Weapon Makers Busted After Domestic Drama
CAUSED TERROR LOCKDOWN Teen Weapon Makers Busted After Domestic Drama
The Ultimate Guide for Safe Lifting Techniques in the Workplace
The Ultimate Guide for Safe Lifting Techniques in the Workplace
Sex Offender Jailed for Attack on Mother and Attempted Rape of Daughter
HORRIFIC ATTACK Sex Offender Jailed for Attack on Mother and Attempted Rape of Daughter
Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could 'Cause a Riot'
NAMED AND SHAMED Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could ‘Cause a Riot’
People rushed hospital after 'substance sprayed in assault' at Heathrow Airport
HEATHROW LOCKDOWN More Arrests Made After Pepper Spray Chaos at Heathrow Airport
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
FREED ON BAIL Man Busted for Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne
Toxteth Man Jailed Over Shocking Aigburth Assaults
NIGHT OF TERROR Toxteth Man Jailed Over Shocking Aigburth Assaults
Nurse Jailed Nearly Eight Years for Raping Vulnerable Colleague
JAILED Nurse Jailed Nearly Eight Years for Raping Vulnerable Colleague
Have You Seen Missing Owen Monckton?
FIND OWEN Have You Seen Missing Owen Monckton?
Victim Hailed Hero for Taking Down ‘Dangerous’ Domestic Abuser
TORMENT Victim Hailed Hero for Taking Down ‘Dangerous’ Domestic Abuser

More For You

Man Dead After Brutal Royton Brawl – Murder Probe Underway
MURDER PROBE Man Dead After Brutal Royton Brawl – Murder Probe Underway
Dozens of Homes Evacuated After 'Viable' Pipe Bomb Found Under Car in Belfast
RESIDENTS EVACUATED Dozens of Homes Evacuated After ‘Viable’ Pipe Bomb Found Under Car in Belfast
Police Launch Major River Search After Dramatic Car Chase in Hull
SEARCH UNDERWAY Police Launch Major River Search After Dramatic Car Chase in Hull

BREAKING

Super-Mutated Flu Sparks NHS Crisis: “Worst Winter Ever” Warned
SUPER MUTATED Super-Mutated Flu Sparks NHS Crisis: “Worst Winter Ever” Warned

More From UK News in Pictures

Bonnie Blue’s Bali Bust: Aussie Tourists Interviewed as Drama Deepens
OFF THE ROAD Bonnie Blue’s Bali Bust: Aussie Tourists Interviewed as Drama Deepens
Three Asylum Seekers Remanded Over Brighton Beach Rape Charges
SPRING TRIAL Three Asylum Seekers Remanded Over Brighton Beach Rape Charges
Sexual Assault Appeal: Police Hunt Man on Bank Street, Bradford
SEX ATTACK Sexual Assault Appeal: Police Hunt Man on Bank Street, Bradford
Man Charged After Nutcracker Christmas Decoration Stolen in Sheerness
CHRISTMANS GRINCH Man Charged After Nutcracker Christmas Decoration Stolen in Sheerness
Barack Obama Spotted Leaving UK Mega-Mansion Amid Indictment Rumours
MEGA RICH Barack Obama Spotted Leaving UK Mega-Mansion Amid Indictment Rumours
East London Court Round-Up: Drug, Theft and Assault Cases Heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court
HEAD ON Wiltshire Man Charged Over Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Woman
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Fellow Student in Brutal Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murdering Fellow Student in Brutal Attack
Police HOld Cells7 1
FESTIVE CRACKDOWN Woman Arrested on Day One of Festive Drink-Drive Crackdown
Brick Attacks Police Car in Keighley
OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Brick Attacks Police Car in Keighley
Man’s Christmas Van Packed with 10,000 Lights Brightens Up Town
RAISING FUNDS Man’s Christmas Van Packed with 10,000 Lights Brightens Up Town
Man Charged with Murder of Southampton Student
TRAGIC END Man Charged with Murder of Southampton Student
FOOT PRINT 40-Year Cold Case: Pensioner’s Murder Shocks Tonbridge
Storm Bram Named: Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain Set to Batten Down Northern UK
STORM WARNING Storm Bram Named: Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain Set to Batten Down Northern UK
Tragic Crash in Belbroughton: Woman Dies, Police Hunting Witnesses
DEADLY SMASH Tragic Crash in Belbroughton: Woman Dies, Police Hunting Witnesses
Do UK Residents Still Trust Online Reviews?
Do UK Residents Still Trust Online Reviews?
The Hidden Stress Behind Tapping Your Card
The Hidden Stress Behind Tapping Your Card

More From UKNIP

Major Crash Shuts A30 in West Cornwall
POLICE VEHICLE INVOLVED Major Crash Shuts A30 in West Cornwall
Urgent: 70-Year-Old Man Goes Missing on Chatham High Street
BRING HIM HOME Urgent: 70-Year-Old Man Goes Missing on Chatham High Street
Labour MP Zarah Sultana blasts monarchy and demands a referendum
ROYAL FAMILY COST Labour MP Zarah Sultana blasts monarchy and demands a referendum
Trump’s Border Czar Clashes with CNN Over ICE Raids on Somali Migrants
NOTHING TO FEAR Trump’s Border Czar Clashes with CNN Over ICE Raids on Somali Migrants