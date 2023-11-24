dublin city centre in shock after stabbing incident triggers violent riots

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has condemned the violent rioting that erupted in Dublin city centre last night, following a stabbing incident outside a school in Parnell Square. The Taoiseach expressed deep shame for those involved, emphasising the need for a thorough review of the events.

The stabbing attack left a five-year-old girl in critical condition, with two other children and a caregiver also sustaining injuries. Mr. Varadkar commended the intervention of diverse “heroes” who thwarted the attacker’s intent on murder.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris reported 34 arrests in the aftermath of the chaotic riots, condemning the “huge destruction by a riotous mob.” Attempts to breach the crime scene’s cordon intensified the already tense situation.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin joined Varadkar in denouncing the rioting, declaring it an assault on fundamental freedoms. He expressed concern about online communications’ role in spreading hatred and bile, calling for examination in the coming days.

Minister for Education Norma Foley offered support to the school community affected by the stabbing, highlighting the shock and the need for a calm and secure environment for the children.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee emphasised that despite the chaos, gardaí contained the riots to a small area. She praised the Police for their efforts, acknowledging the challenges they faced in dealing with a violent mob focused on wreaking havoc.