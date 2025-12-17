Duke of Marlborough Slammed with Strangulation Charges

Watch Live

  • Updated: 13:53
  • , 17 December 2025
Charles James Spencer-Churchill, the 12th Duke of Marlborough, has been hit with three counts of intentional strangulation. The aristocrat, 70, linked to Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, faces accusations spanning from November 2022 to May 2024.

Shock Charges Rock Aristocratic Family

Known as Jamie to his family, Spencer-Churchill was formally summonsed to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court this Thursday, following an arrest on May 13 last year.

The three alleged non-fatal strangulations occurred in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, and reportedly involved the same victim.

From Blenheim to Courtroom Drama

  • Spencer-Churchill is heir to one of Britain’s most prestigious titles and families.
  • He inherited the dukedom in 2014 after the death of his father, the 11th Duke of Marlborough.
  • His family home, Blenheim Palace, famous as Sir Winston Churchill’s birthplace, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

However, he neither owns nor manages the grand 18th-century estate. The Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation runs it independently. The foundation confirmed awareness of legal proceedings against the Duke but refrained from further comment due to ongoing criminal investigations.

Battle with Addiction and High Society Ties

Spencer-Churchill has battled drug addiction in the past. He is distantly related to wartime PM Sir Winston Churchill and also connected to Diana through the Spencer line.

The Duke’s tangled family history includes a 1994 legal tussle to keep control of Blenheim Palace from his heir.

Palace History and Recent Headlines

Blenheim has seen grand events, including a 2024 royal reception hosted by the King and a 2015 bust unveiling of Sir Winston attended by the Queen, then Duchess of Cornwall.

The palace also made headlines in 2019 following a brazen £4.75 million golden toilet heist.

The Duke’s representatives have yet to comment on the charges.

 

