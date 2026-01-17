Dundee Firework Rioters Locked Up After Mayhem

Watch Live

Five men have been sentenced for causing chaos with fireworks during a riot in Dundee’s Kirkton area in October 2022. The violent night saw fires blocking roads, smashed vehicles and buildings, plus fireworks and bricks hurled at emergency workers.

Rioting on Halloween Night

On Monday, 31 October 2022, large-scale disorder erupted, wreaking havoc across the community. Emergency responders faced dangerous attacks as they tried to restore order.

Jail Sentences Handed Out at Falkirk Sheriff Court

  • Marley Williams, 25, pled guilty on 4 November 2025 and was jailed for 24 months.
  • Brandon Williams, 25, pled guilty on 5 November 2025 and got 20 months behind bars.
  • George Reid, 36, pled guilty the same day and was sentenced to 38 months in jail.
  • Jack Reynolds, 23, found guilty on 18 November 2025, received a Restriction of Liberty Order.
  • Stewart Burns, 41, also found guilty, was handed a Community Payback Order.

The sentences were handed down on Friday, 16 January 2026, putting an end to the fallout from last Halloween’s violent disturbances.

