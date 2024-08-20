DVLA Warns Older Drivers to Renew Licences at 70 or Face Fines

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has issued a warning to older drivers, reminding them to renew their driving licences when they turn 70 to avoid hefty fines. This reminder comes as more Britons continue driving later into life.

Although there is no legal age limit for driving in the UK, motorists are required to renew their licence at 70. After this, renewals must take place every three years for as long as the individual chooses to remain on the road.

The DVLA also emphasizes the importance of ensuring that older drivers meet the minimum eyesight requirements. Drivers must be able to read a car number plate from 20 metres away and maintain a visual acuity of at least 0.5 on the Snellen scale, with an adequate field of vision. Additionally, they must inform the DVLA of any medical conditions that could impact their driving ability.

Connor Campbell, an expert at Independent Advisor Car Insurance, noted that while many insurers do not impose age limits on policies, some may cap their offerings at around 70 to 80 years old. He also warned that failing to inform the DVLA about a medical condition that affects driving could result in a fine of up to £1,000, and not informing an insurance provider could invalidate a policy in the event of a claim.

The DVLA typically sends out a renewal application form 90 days before a driver’s 70th birthday, giving motorists ample time to submit the necessary paperwork.

For older drivers looking to reduce car insurance costs, options such as low-mileage insurance or pay-as-you-go policies could be more affordable, particularly if they drive fewer miles than the national average of around 7,400 miles per year.

With driving licences automatically expiring at 70, the DVLA urges older drivers to stay on top of renewals to ensure they remain compliant with the law and avoid unnecessary penalties.