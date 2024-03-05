A groundbreaking collaboration between E4, Primal Media, and GroupM Motion Entertainment

In a bold departure from traditional reality TV norms, E4 is set to shake up the genre with its latest offering, “The Underdog: Josh Must Win.” This innovative 8-episode series promises to redefine the rules of reality television by putting four seasoned celebrities in the driver’s seat.

The premise of “The Underdog: Josh Must Win” revolves around a seemingly ordinary popularity contest called “The Favourite,” hosted by the charismatic Nick Grimshaw. However, unbeknownst to the contestants, one participant stands out: Josh. Who is Josh, and what role does he play in this captivating game?

As contestants vie for the title of most popular and a lucrative cash prize on “The Favourite,” they remain oblivious to the behind-the-scenes influencers secretly manipulating the show’s trajectory. Tasked with ensuring Josh’s success, this celebrity panel comprises:

Nick Grimshaw : A seasoned presenter well-versed in the intricacies of reality TV.

: A seasoned presenter well-versed in the intricacies of reality TV. Amber Rose Gill : A reality TV queen with a knack for drama.

: A reality TV queen with a knack for drama. Vicky Pattison : A no-nonsense personality adept at navigating the game’s complexities.

: A no-nonsense personality adept at navigating the game’s complexities. Pete Wicks: A wildcard known for his ability to surprise.

Together, this star-studded quartet will employ a range of tactics, including task setting, format twists, and strategic manipulation, to propel Josh to victory while maintaining their cover.

But can Josh emerge triumphant without arousing suspicion? What does true popularity entail in today’s world? And will the celebrity panel be able to handle the pressure of controlling a show featuring real people?

Filled with laughter, suspense, and a rule-breaking twist, “The Underdog: Josh Must Win” promises to captivate audiences with its contemporary take on reality TV. Prepare to be enthralled when the series premieres on E4, with streaming available on Channel 4. Stay tuned for an unforgettable journey into the unpredictable world of “The Underdog: Josh Must Win.”