Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested

Police rushed to Central Road, Morden, at 2.21am on New Year’s Day after a collision involving two cars.

Two Injured but Condition Stable

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s were hurt in the smash. Thankfully, their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Suspect in Custody

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, criminal damage, and failing to stop after the crash.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 1380/01Jan.