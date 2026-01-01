Man Found Injured After Group Assault

Police rushed to Eltham Hill at 2:26am on January 1 following reports of a man being attacked by a group. Officers found the victim with injuries to his head, torso, and arms.

Injuries Not Life-Threatening

The injured man was quickly taken to hospital. Thankfully, police say his wounds are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

No Arrests Yet, Police Want Info

So far, no one has been arrested. Detectives are continuing their investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could help police please contact 101 quoting CAD 1426/01Jan.”

The New Year’s attack on Eltham Hill is still under active investigation.