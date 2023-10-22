East End Gangster-Turned-Actor Dave Courtney Dies at 64: Notorious Figure Associated with the Krays Takes His Own Life

London’s East End has bid farewell to one of its most infamous figures today as gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney was found dead at the age of 64. Courtney, who gained notoriety through his association with iconic East End hardmen like the Krays, Roy Shaw, and Lenny McLean, took his own life at his residence in Plumstead, south-east London.

Born in Bermondsey, south London, Courtney’s early life was marked by a turbulent journey through the criminal underworld. As a knuckle-duster wielding debt collector, he claimed to have endured numerous life-threatening situations, including being shot, stabbed, and having his nose nearly bitten off – an injury that was, in his words, “sewn back on.”

Courtney had a long history with the law, boasting of being found not guilty in 19 separate trials. However, in January 2009, he was given an 18-month conditional discharge at Bristol Crown Court for possessing live ammunition.

One of his claims to fame was being the inspiration behind Vinnie Jones’ character, Big Chris, in the cult classic film “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.” Despite legal entanglements, including being accused of attacking his wife Jennifer Pinto in 2004, Courtney continued to make headlines throughout his life.

During a significant trial, he was identified as a registered police informant, using the alias ‘Tommy Mack.’ Courtney maintained that he utilized this role to protect a relationship with a corrupt detective and denied being a “grass.” He also had a stint in Belmarsh prison.

In more recent years, Courtney transformed his image, becoming a celebrity figure known for his appearances in television documentaries and low-budget British gangster films. He even starred in, directed, and produced his own film, “Hell To Pay,” and featured in movies such as “Six Bend Trapp,” “Clubbing to Death,” and “The Dead Sleep Easy.”

Beyond his acting career, Courtney published six books, including titles like “Dodgy Dave’s Little Black Book,” and recorded a version of ‘I Fought The Law’ with Scottish pop-punks Mute. He cheekily referred to himself as Dave Courtney OBE – ‘One Big Ego’ – and adorned his south London home with a painted depiction of himself as a knight.

News of his tragic death has triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media. Many remembered Courtney not only as a notorious figure but also as someone with a “heart of pure gold” who would help those in need.

His final social media posts showed him enjoying a day out at Charlton Athletic F.C. with friends and promoting a candle company, exuding his trademark charisma.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating his death, which they describe as unexpected. No arrests have been made, and Courtney’s family has been informed of his passing.

Dave Courtney’s life was nothing short of a rollercoaster, characterized by crime, redemption, and a fascinating transition into the world of entertainment. His legacy, for better or worse, will forever be intertwined with London’s East End lore.