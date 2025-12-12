East Kent residents have been warned to stay sharp after crooks tried to scam cash by pretending to be police officers on the blower.

Fake Police Calls Target Locals

On Thursday 11 December 2025, four people in Herne Bay, High Halden, Hythe, and Thanet got phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be officers from Hammersmith Police. The scammers told victims their bank accounts were at risk following a relative’s arrest.

Thankfully, some targeted pensioners immediately smelt a rat and hung up.

Police Urge Caution: Don’t Fall for the Scam

“I would urge Kent residents, particularly the elderly, to be wary of criminals trying to defraud them over the phone,” said Detective Constable Mark Newman. “A police officer will NEVER ask for bank details or money on the phone. DON’T hand over cash or goods to couriers after these calls.”

He added: “If you’re unsure about a caller claiming to be police, ask for their details and then hang up. Wait five minutes before calling 101 or 999 to check if the call was genuine.”

Look Out for Vulnerable Friends and Family

Relatives of elderly or vulnerable people are urged to warn them about these sneaky calls and how to respond safely.

Anyone with information should call the appeals line on 01843 222289, quoting reference 11-0590. You can also report fraud via 0300 123 2040 or online at the official Report Fraud website.