Watch Live

SCAMMERS East Kent on High Alert After Phone Fraud Scare

  • Updated: 15:32
  • , 12 December 2025
Scam Alert: Crooks Pretending to Be Police in Canterbury – UKNIP

East Kent residents have been warned to stay sharp after crooks tried to scam cash by pretending to be police officers on the blower.

Fake Police Calls Target Locals

On Thursday 11 December 2025, four people in Herne Bay, High Halden, Hythe, and Thanet got phone calls from fraudsters claiming to be officers from Hammersmith Police. The scammers told victims their bank accounts were at risk following a relative’s arrest.

Thankfully, some targeted pensioners immediately smelt a rat and hung up.

Police Urge Caution: Don’t Fall for the Scam

“I would urge Kent residents, particularly the elderly, to be wary of criminals trying to defraud them over the phone,” said Detective Constable Mark Newman. “A police officer will NEVER ask for bank details or money on the phone. DON’T hand over cash or goods to couriers after these calls.”

He added: “If you’re unsure about a caller claiming to be police, ask for their details and then hang up. Wait five minutes before calling 101 or 999 to check if the call was genuine.”

Look Out for Vulnerable Friends and Family

Relatives of elderly or vulnerable people are urged to warn them about these sneaky calls and how to respond safely.

Anyone with information should call the appeals line on 01843 222289, quoting reference 11-0590. You can also report fraud via 0300 123 2040 or online at the official Report Fraud website.

Recommended for you

Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
DRIVER ARRESTED Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
LOYAL SON MURDERED First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
screenshot-2025-12-11-at-16-10-11-1765469430-9o89uq
Best Aviator Casino Strategies for New Players
Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
ONE PUNCH KILL Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham

Must READ

UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos
UK Regulators React to the Rising Popularity of Offshore Casinos
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
VILE BRUTE Swindon Predator Jailed After Attempted Kidnap of Teenage Girl
Bonfire Blaze Spreads to Fences in Margate Garden Drama
PROBE LAUNCHED Tragedy as Flat Blaze Hits Westgate on Sea
Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years
BANDIT Folkestone’s Meat Bandit Locked Up for Two Years
New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
New Wave of Smart Vaping Devices Gains Momentum in Global Markets
Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
CHILD NEGLECT Stafford Dad Charged with Manslaughter After Baby Boy Dies
Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer
FORMER TOP BRASS Ex-London Fire Chief Andy Roe Awarded Life Peerage by PM Starmer
Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
HORROR SMASH Blackhorse Road Junction Shuts After Horror Smash
Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
VICTIMS PRAISED Paedo Jailed for 26 Years Over Shocking Child Rape in Batley
Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries
NAPPY FETISH Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries

More For You

Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
LONDON FIELD Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
REMANDED TO PRISON Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
CHAOS CLAMPDOWN Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
SNIFFED OUT Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover

More From UK News in Pictures

SHOCKING ATTACK Brutal Buckfast Bottle Murder Attempt Caught on Train CCTV
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
HIT AND RUN Dangerous Driver Jailed for Five Years After Leaving Cyclist Seriously Injured
Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
HORROR SMASH Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
FIND LAURA Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
YELLOW BOX CAMERA New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
NO INJURIES Carlisle Man Jailed for Reckless £60k Flat Arson
UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
EXOTIC FIND UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
CROSS WORDS ENDS FATAL Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
SICKENING ATTACK Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury
Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl
STREET BRAWL Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl
Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside
BOTCHED PAYBACK Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside
Devon And Cornwall Police Officers Charged With Assault Following Exeter Incident
ARREST MADE Falmouth and Helston Shock: Teen Arrested Over Indecent Exposures
Zelensky: Two Ballistic Missiles Strike Poltava, 41 Dead and 180 Injured
PEACE DEAL Zelensky Reveals US Peace Plan: Ukraine Must Give Up Parts of Donetsk as He Warns ‘We Don’t Know What Deals America Has Done With Russia’
Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
MANHUNT FOR SEX ATTACKER Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
WASHED AWAY Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood

More From UKNIP

Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection
CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks