East London Man Sentenced for Spreading Extremist Content Online





A man with two previous terror-related convictions has been sentenced to prison for disseminating extremist content online. The proactive investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service (Met) led to the arrest and subsequent charges against Shafi Saleem, aged 34, a resident of east London.

In July 2022, Saleem posted Daesh propaganda footage on one of his private social media channels, depicting a series of suicide bombings. Law enforcement officers were able to secure evidence of this post. Following an extensive inquiry by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, Saleem was apprehended on February 14, 2023, upon his return to the UK via a flight from Pakistan, landing at Heathrow Airport. He was formally charged the next day.

Detective Chief Superintendent Hayley Sewart, who heads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, emphasised the gravity of extremist content online:

“Extremist content online can cause serious harm in communities, particularly to young and other vulnerable people, and it is often intended to radicalise and recruit individuals to terrorist causes. That is why we work diligently to identify those who disseminate such material and strive to have it removed from websites.”

Saleem’s history of terror-related offences underscores the importance of stringent measures upon release from prison:

“Terrorism offenders always have conditions imposed upon them when they re-enter communities, aiming to minimize the risk of reoffending and safeguard the public. The fact that this is the second time Saleem has breached these conditions highlights the strict enforcement by the police.”

In a recent trial at the Old Bailey, Saleem was found guilty of dissemination of a terrorist publication (under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006). Additionally, he had previously pleaded guilty to breach of a part 4 notification requirement under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 (related to possession of an additional/unregistered SIM card) and using threatening words to cause alarm (under section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986), of his behaviour during arrest.

Saleem’s sentencing will occur at a later date.