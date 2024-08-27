East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Reports Busy Bank Holiday Weekend with Over 185 Creatures Helped

During the recent Bank Holiday Weekend, the dedicated staff and volunteers at East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) worked tirelessly to rescue and care for over 185 animals across the region. The team handled multiple incidents, showcasing their commitment to the well-being of wildlife.

Since Friday morning, WRAS responded to various locations including Uckfield, Eastbourne, Brighton, Hove, Haywards Heath, and more. The rescues included 81 ducks, 32 pigeons, 26 gulls, 6 foxes, 4 fallow deer, and other animals such as hedgehogs, kestrels, and rabbits. Among the notable incidents was a fox rescue in St Leonards, a fallow deer entanglement in Uckfield, and a large-scale duck rescue in Ridgewood, Uckfield.

Trevor Weeks MBE, WRAS Founder, noted that the nature of rescues during this time of year often involves prolonged efforts to free trapped animals, particularly with increasing cases of deer antler entanglements. Despite the challenges, the team remains dedicated to providing essential services to wildlife in need.

Weeks emphasized that WRAS operates solely on donations, with no government or local council funding. He encouraged the community to continue supporting the organization to ensure they can carry on their vital work.

For more information or to donate, visit the WRAS website at www.wildlifeambulance.org.