Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search

Both RNLI lifeboats were scrambled late Monday evening to aid a multi-agency search off the coast of West Eastbourne. The rescue mission kicked off at 9:56pm, with crews teaming up with Coastguard Rescue Teams, police/" title="Sussex Police" rel="nofollow">Sussex Police, and the Coastguard helicopter ‘Rescue 363’ to cover the area.

Missing Person Found Safely

Fortunately, shoreside assets located the missing person, allowing both lifeboats to stand down and return safely to their station. The combined effort demonstrates the strength of Eastbourne’s coastal emergency response.

Freezing Conditions Tested Crews

After the search, routine post-recovery checks were carried out to prepare the boats for the next emergency. The freezing temperatures turned wash-down hoses into “ice lollies,” making the task a chilly challenge for crews.

Need Help? Call 999 or 112

In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. Eastbourne lifeboat crews remain ready to respond at a moment’s notice.