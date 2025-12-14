Eastbourne Man Caught Running Dark Web Child Abuse Rings

Watch Live

A 25-year-old man from Eastbourne has pleaded guilty to offences involving horrific child sexual abuse material. Joao Carlos Jardim dos Santos Teixeira acted as a top admin for several online groups trading vile content, including on Telegram and the dark web.

Admin of ‘Sugar Heaven’ and ‘Naughty Room 3.0’

Following a deep National Crime Agency probe into disgusting networks sharing illegal images and videos, investigators found Teixeira was at the heart of two vile groups called Sugar Heaven and Naughty Room 3.0. These groups circulated thousands of horrific pictures featuring children under 12.

At Lewes Crown Court, Teixeira admitted 12 charges, including possession of over 13,000 abusive images—many highly serious. He also pleaded guilty to distributing indecent images between May 2023 and February 2024 and facilitating the sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors revealed these groups had an organised structure. Teixeira rose to admin after being voted in by other members, giving him control over managing and hiding the appalling criminal activity.

Leniency Rejected Despite Mitigation Claim

Teixeira’s defence claimed he intended to report a man he said molested him as a child, but the judge was dismissive. The court was clear: this does not lessen his guilt. He faces a heavy jail sentence, with sentencing due in February.

Encrypted Apps and Dark Web Under the Spotlight

Law enforcement continues to warn that encrypted messaging apps like Telegram and dark web hubs provide cover for these vile trades. These platforms, prized for privacy and anonymity, have become hotbeds for child abuse material worldwide.

Authorities across the UK and beyond are racing to dismantle these sinister networks and bring predators like Teixeira to justice.

