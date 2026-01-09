Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home

Watch Live

  • Updated: 23:59
  • , 9 January 2026
A man from Eastbourne has been locked up for 32 years after a savage knife attack left his victim with life-changing injuries.

Brutal Stabbing Outside Victim’s Home

Emergency crews raced to Hazelwood Avenue, Eastbourne, just after 1.25pm on Sunday, 9 February. They found a 57-year-old man stabbed multiple times, suffering serious wounds to his head, neck, and torso.

The victim was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment following the vicious assault outside his own home. Court heard the attack stemmed from a long-running dispute between the two men.

Attacker Busted After Dangerous Driving

David Clarke, 59, also from Eastbourne, was spotted driving erratically shortly after the stabbing. Police arrested him on the spot, charging him with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon, and dangerous driving.

Justice Served: 32 Years Behind Bars

After a trial ending on 1 August at Hove crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court, Clarke was found guilty of attempted murder. He was held in custody pending sentencing.

On 8 January, Clarke was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the frenzied attack.

Detective Constable Chris Smith from Eastbourne Investigations said: “Clarke has now been jailed for this violent and frenzied attack which left the victim with serious injuries. This sentence reflects the gravity of his actions.

“Thanks to the swift response of emergency services and the courage of the victim, we were able to bring Clarke to justice.

“We hope this sentence provides reassurance to the local community that acts of such violence will not be tolerated.”

