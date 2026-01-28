Police rushed to an abandoned building in Eastbourne on the evening of 25 January after a gang of youths climbed onto the roof, letting off fire extinguishers and shouting at passers-by.

Standoff Ends with Arrests

The troublemakers refused to come down straight away, forcing officers to spend valuable time coaxing them down safely. Three teens were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and wasting police time.

Youths De-Arrested, but Investigation Continues

After a stern talking-to, the youngsters were later released and sent home. Sussex Police say the probe is ongoing and promised appropriate action will follow.

Warning from Sussex Police

“Entering abandoned buildings is extremely dangerous and can put everyone at risk,” said Sergeant Knight from Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team. “Trespass is usually a civil matter, but we will act firmly where crimes occur. Parents should warn their children about these dangers and the public must report incidents immediately.”

Sussex Police continue to stress safety and responsible behaviour, especially around abandoned and hazardous sites.