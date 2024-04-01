EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Cheryl Fergison, known for her role in the popular soap opera EastEnders, has revealed that she endured a harrowing experience during a recent hospitalization, describing her ordeal as “complete agony.”

The 58-year-old actress took to Instagram to share details of her 24-hour stint in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. In a video posted on the social media platform, Fergison expressed gratitude towards the National Health Service (NHS) staff who provided care during her time in the hospital.

“Hi everyone, I’ve just spent the last 24 hours in A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,” she began. “I’ve seen things in the last 24 hours [that] I can’t unsee. I’ve been in complete agony. I’ve been made a million times better by the angels that are all of the NHS staff which I wanna thank, like, big time.”

Fergison went on to highlight the challenges faced by NHS workers, emphasizing the strain on the healthcare system. “When people say they don’t get paid enough – they really don’t get paid enough,” she remarked. “We’ve got a broken system. It’s gone to pot. It’s shot.”

Despite acknowledging the system’s flaws, Fergison expressed admiration for the NHS and its dedicated staff. “But it’s still amazing and we still have it – just, by a thread,” she noted. “I wanna firstly say a huge thank you.”

While Fergison did not disclose the specific reason for her hospitalization, her fans and followers rallied around her with messages of support. Many expressed concern for her well-being and echoed her sentiments about the challenges facing the NHS.

One follower, presumably a healthcare professional, wrote: “Hope you are feeling 100% again soon. The NHS is so broken and it is so sad what is happening. As an NHS nurse of over 30 years, I have seen so many changes. All we can do is carry on doing our best for our patients. Take care Cheryl.”

Another supporter chimed in, saying, “Hope you feel better yes being a nurse I can tell you that we don’t get treated very well by the NHS.

Despite the challenges, Fergison’s experience serves as a reminder of the vital role played by NHS workers and the importance of supporting healthcare systems in times of need. As one fan aptly expressed, “Get well soon 💐and thank goodness that the NHS is still battling on despite all that it’s going through.”