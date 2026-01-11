EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92

Tragic news from Albert Square as Derek Martin, the iconic actor who played Charlie Slater, has died aged 92. Known for bringing heart and soul to EastEnders, Derek’s death marks the end of an era for fans across the UK.

Goodbye to Walford’s Beloved Charlie Slater

Derek starred as Charlie Slater from 2000 until 2011, making memorable guest appearances until 2016. His final scenes saw Charlie suffer a fatal heart attack, closing the book on one of EastEnders’ most treasured characters.

Family Tribute: “A Friend Through Our Highs and Lows”

Announced on January 10, 2026, via his agent Sharon Henry, Derek’s family paid a moving tribute. They said, “Derek wasn’t just a dad to us, he was a friend and supported us through our highs and lows. He never stopped learning, loved meeting people, and was always generous with his time. We both miss him terribly.”

The family also honoured Derek’s career, saying, “For over 50 years, Derek was a truly authentic working-class voice in British television and film.”

Family Requests Privacy as Fans Mourn

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Fans are invited to remember a TV legend who brought warmth and authenticity to screens for decades.